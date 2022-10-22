Big Facts About Charles Oliveira Everyone Must Know Ahead of UFC 280!

The biggest facts about Charles Oliveira’s life and career as an MMA fighter are here. Find out the most important facts now!

Charles Oliveira is all set for his big fight in Abu Dhabi against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. He got his name from his Jiu-Jitsu mentor when he became a seasoned practitioner. He trained under Roger Coelho at the age of 12 and won his first major title in 2003. In 2010, he won his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Ericson Cardoso and Jorge ‘Macaco’ Patino.

The Bronx in Do Bronx is taken from the Bronx in New York. So, Charles do Bronx means Charles of the Bronx and Oliveira has more than earned his reputation-as-a-rags to riches fighter. He holds the highest submission wins count in the UFC at 16. He also has the most finishes in the UFC at 19.

Oliveira won the interim UFC lightweight championship before being set on the road to face Islam Makhachev. So, before we kick off the fight weekend with UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, let’s look at some crazy facts about Charles Oliveira:

4 Key Facts About Charles ‘do Bronx’ Oliveira

.1) He fell Ill at a Young Age

Charles Oliveira originally wanted to be a professional football player. He started playing the sport at an early age but at age 7, he fell really ill. He had body pains and trouble walking which led doctors to diagnose him with rheumatic fever and heart attack. At one point, he was at risk of becoming a paraplegic but he recovered and moved to BJJ soon after.

.2) He is an Accomplished BJJ Expert

Charles Oliveira has been practicing BJJ since the age of 12. He won his São Paulo State Championship in the Junior Division as a white belt in 2003. This was his first championship win and he won this tournament again in 2004. After this fight, he won the Copa Nação Jiu-Jitsu in 2005. 2006 was a big year for ‘do Bronx’ and he hauled 16 medals from BJJ competitions in total.

.3) He Captured the Vacant LW Belt

‘De Bronx’ captured the vacant lightweight title in 2021 by beating Michael Chandler at UFC 262. He defended his title at UFC 269 against Dustin Poirier and won via submission. He went on to defend the title again against Justin Gaethje after the Poirier fight but was stripped of it for missing weight.

.4) He has Been in the UFC Since 2010

While Oliveira has come to the front of the lightweight division, he has been in the UFC since 2010. He has been submitting people since then and has racked up a who’s who of fighters in the lightweight division. This includes UFC fighters like Hioki, Nik Lentz, Jury, Will Brooks, Guida, Miller and Lee. He also beat Dustin Poirier with a rear naked choke so he’s primed for a mat fight with the wrestling-heavy Islam Makhachev.

Are you ready for UFC 280 Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev?

UFC 280 will be the defining moment in the UFC lightweight division. If Conor McGregor moves back into the Octagon, the winner of this fight might be facing them in early 2023.

