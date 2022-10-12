“Not a Fan of You but…”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Pulls on Fans’ Heartstrings With Touching Phone Wallpaper

Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably the greatest 155lbs martial artist, yet his indulgence and benevolent character surpass his achievements!

The former ‘pound for pound’ king retired from the sport in 2020, in the wake of another title defense. Nurmagomedov, just months prior to the bout, had lost his father and acclaimed coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov to COVID.

Recently, fans fell in love with a stark, nonetheless, eloquent gesture from Khabib Nurmagomedov. A picture that surfaced showcased the 34-year-old in training, with his phone in his hand. His wallpaper? You guessed it. A picture of his father and himself side by side.

A relationship that personified and exemplified the true elucidation of martial arts. Fans reacted to the moment with graceful comments.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s relationship with his father!

The ‘Eagle’ and his relationship with his father and longtime coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is something that UFC fans have never seen before.

Since he made his UFC debut, Nurmagomedov was unable to witness his son decimate opponents live, due to the inability to obtain a visa to enter the US. That was up until Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his UFC Lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi.

That was the first time Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was in attendance to see his beloved son perform live, and safe to say the ‘Eagle’ did not disappoint. He submitted Poirier in the third round, which captured an ecstatic and elated reaction from his father. A heartwarming moment for the two.

The Russian’s current ventures.

Following his victory over Justin Gaethje in 2020, the ‘Eagle’ stated that he would be retiring from martial arts as a whole.

The reason provided by the 34-year-old back then was, in light of his father’s passing, his mother was uncomfortable with him going to war, without his father’s presence by his side. Understandably so, and it provides us with a glimpse of the relationship between the two.

He has since stepped foot into his father’s role and has been an active coach and mentor for his fellow Russians. Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to be in the corner of Islam Makhachev when he attempts to capture the UFC Lightweight championship later this month.

