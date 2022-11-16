Conor McGregor Breaks Down the Only Fight Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Said: “Was Like Watching Magic”

Conor McGregor, for all his trash talk and wild antics, still remains one of the greatest fighters to have graced the patented UFC octagon. The ‘Notorious’ is a former two-weight world champion and was the first martial artist to hold two championships simultaneously. His legacy was cemented in stone, the moment Jose Aldo succumbed to his shotgun of a left hand.

The Irishman was last victorious over two years ago when he dismantled former UFC lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone within 45 seconds of the very first round.

Taking to Instagram, Conor McGregor highlighted a pivotal weapon of his diverse arsenal, which led to the stoppage of ‘Cowboy’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

An excerpt from McGregor’s post stated-

“The temptation here for the attacking fighter in this lower center of gravity position is always to connect to the body. Grab a hold of it. Lean on it. Wrap an arm around it to stabilize themselves from falling over and to stabilize their own panic. Grab and hold merchants it is so easy to become and most are.”

You can find the rest of his statement above!

Also read: “I Called Conor McGregor Out To Fight”: Paulo Costa Mocks Gilbert Burn’s Call-Out to Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone!

The contest with ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone marked the 34-year-old’s return to action, having been inactive for more than a year. In light of his championship defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2018, McGregor went into hibernation.

He focused on his art once again, before blessing fight fans with his presence in January 2020. The Irishman was a rejuvenated and revitalized version of himself.

When the bell rang to kick off the fight, McGregor sprung in with a straight left. Cerrone had a premonition of the left hand coming his way, and ducked under it, just in time.

Then ensued the clinch war, in which McGregor was no doubt victorious. He cut open the American with hard shoulder shots to his nose, before landing a precise and lightning-fast kick to the head, wobbling Donald Cerrone.

It was the beginning of the end. Cerrone had no choice but to cover up. McGregor landed some heavy blows to the temple before referee Herb Dean decided he had seen enough.

A flawless triumph for the UFC pioneer.

Also read: Former UFC Fighter Exposes Conor McGregor’ Former Teammate After Altercation With Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor’s underrated fight IQ!

Since his arrival in the UFC, the ‘Notorious’ one has seen numerous analysts and pundits speak about his immaculate striking and exquisite counterstriking.

Nevertheless, an aspect of his remarkable success that no one has credited him for is his phenomenal fight IQ. McGregor’s comprehension of space, balance, weight management, and so on and so forth are sparsely recognized.

There’s a reason he captured two UFC titles within the span of a year. And it most certainly isn’t due to claims that he is one-dimensional. It’s his magnificent intellect when it comes to the art of war.

His recent fights, however, have raised a lot of eyebrows with regard to his credibility as a top contender as well as his ability to engage in battles with top contenders.

So, for someone, who on a recurring basis has had his entire reputation questioned, just when will the 34-year-old be paid his dues?

Also read: Alex Pereira Costs Drake $2M and Sends Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Prediction to Trash After Defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281