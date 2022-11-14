Former UFC Fighter Exposes Conor McGregor’ Former Teammate After Altercation With Nate Diaz

Dillon Danis was provided with a reality check, during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden, when he came face to face with Nate Diaz and the Stockton native’s team.

Danis has long been an outspoken and controversial figure within the martial arts spectrum, ever since he was handed an opportunity to train alongside former two-weight world champion, Conor McGregor!

At UFC 281, outside Madison Square Garden, UFC icon Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis almost came to blows. The pair had a heated dissension, which involved a slap being thrown towards Danis’ compatriot’s way, along with customary bottles flying around.

Taking to Twitter, Danis initially sent out a slanderous tweet aimed at Diaz, before quickly deleting it.

Danis stated-

“Just punked @NateDiaz209 and he ran like a little b****.”

However, a member of the ‘The Scrap Pak’ and Diaz’s good friend Jake Shields was quick to grab a screenshot of the tweet. Taking to Twitter himself, Shields sent out a post, exposing Danis for his comment, with there being video evidence of the incident.

Dillon deleted this as soon he Realized people filmed him getting slapped pic.twitter.com/iOFRKDHTOg — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 13, 2022

Shields tweeted-

“Dillon deleted this as soon he Realized people filmed him getting slapped”

Oh, where would we be without the invention of technology and cameras?

Dillon Danis and Nate Diaz feud!

The Dillon Danis and Nathan Diaz dispute dates all the way back to 2016 when the Jiu-Jitsu ace worked as the cornerman for McGregor. Following the Irishman’s first loss to Diaz, he employed Danis to assist him in honing and enhancing his ground game.

In light of the second bout coming to a close, Diaz and Danis can be seen exchanging words. In fact, the post-fight press conference highlighted Diaz’s real feelings towards his fellow American.

The 37-year-old stated-

“That Jiu-Jitsu coach guy..I’m going to get that m*********** man. That guy is on my hitlist. This is America and he’s over there representing with them. And then he wants to try and look up at the press conference like he’s hard. That’s the reason all them fools got rushed at the press conference.”

Danis has been seen by McGregor’s side for almost all his bouts. He has engaged in his fair share of skirmishes on behalf of the ‘Notorious’ one.

This might just be one battle he may not want to partake in, as the Diaz clan conduct business, however, they deem fit.

Dillon Danis: An image that has been forgotten?

Danis has graced the octagon thrice so far. The 29-year-old was victorious in all the contests he has engaged in. In a sublime fashion that too, submitting them within the blink of an eye.

Although, it’s worth noting that, the competition he faced was fighters who were exponentially below average. As such he has chosen to focus on his abilities to promote himself. Hurling insults at multiple fighters in different promotions.

However, he has taken the character too far, or so some would argue. Over the past couple of years, Danis has been speaking ill of numerous fighters, at various weight classes, in the hopes of garnering attention and recognition.

Sooner or later, he may have to answer for his comments.

