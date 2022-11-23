HomeSearch

Conor McGregor Shaved: Fans Have Mix Reactions on UFC Star’s Fresh Look in New Pics

Afnan Chougle
|Published Nov 23, 2022

Conor McGregor

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor is one in a million stars of the leading MMA promotion in the world UFC. The Irish star has become a global phenomenon with his prowess in combat sports.

‘The Notorious’ has a huge fan following around the globe and currently enjoys over 55 million followers on Twitter and Instagram combined. Therefore, whatever the UFC star does or posts catches his fans’ attention.

Conor McGregor garners mixed reactions on his latest post

The Dubliner is currently out of action ever since he suffered a gruesome leg injury in his trilogy with Dustin Poirier in 2021. However, McGregor has recovered now. He often shares his training videos and photos with his fans.

Recently, the Irishman posted a picture with a clean shaved look. Earlier, ‘The Notorious’ always rocked a long beard. However, he shaved his entire chin and stunned fans with his new look during Halloween.

Although some fans like this fresh look of the former UFC champion, many seemed to be missing his beard. Also, it is interesting to note that the Irishman has gained significant weight during his recovery period, which fans too noticed and also commented about it.

Check out the comments from fans below:

Previously, McGregor posted this same picture on his Instagram account and also mentioned Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Lee in the caption. However, he later deleted the post for unknown reasons.

When will ‘The Notorious’ return?

Although the Irish UFC superstar is back to training, he hasn’t specified a date or an opponent for his big comeback. McGregor last won in 2020. After that, he suffered defeats in two fights back to back against the same opponent.

However, ‘The Notorious’ is vigorously training for his UFC return. He was even seen honing his wrestling skills in a YouTube video. Thus, it is easy to say McGregor will return stronger and might get back to his winning ways.

What are your thoughts on McGregor’s look? What do you think of his UFC return?

 

