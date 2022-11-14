“Dana Almost Sh*t Himself”: Fans Hilariously React to Old Prank by Jon Jones and Anthony Johnson on Dana White

The MMA world was left devastated on Sunday night when news broke out that two-time UFC title challenger, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson was found dead at the young age of 38.

Johnson’s death left the martial arts community stunned. The American was the exemplar of what it was to be a fighter, being gracious in victory and defeat.

Having fought for the UFC lightweight championship twice, ‘Rumble’ was unsuccessful in his pursuit in both attempts, losing out to Daniel Cormier.

The tribute that caught the eye the most was the one from former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. Jones and Johnson were slated to grace the octagon together back in 2015. The bout never came to fruition, due to legal troubles faced by Jones.

Their face-off at the press conference, to this day, is arguably the greatest deceit, executed upon Dana White. What appeared to be the pair about to be involved in a heated altercation, was merely a prank they decided to play on Dana White.

The faceoff received some hysterical reactions from the fans.

MMA fighters pour tributes in honor of his career!

Anthony Johnson’s untimely demise caught the sport and its athletes off guard. For someone whose character and personality oozes class, it’s safe to say, his loss will be felt tremendously by the sport.

As news broke out, a number of fighters took to Twitter to express their gratification to Johnson for his accomplishments. They also expressed* their unhappiness at the outcome.

I am so sad to hear about this news. One of the most scary & tough opponents that I had ever faced and one of the nicest and most humble humans I have ever met. My heart is broken. My condolences to his family. RIP #rumblesquad pic.twitter.com/J527ToOtOO — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) November 13, 2022

Former UFC Lightheavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira took to Twitter and stated-

“I am so sad to hear about this news. One of the most scary & tough opponents that I had ever faced and one of the nicest and most humble humans I have ever met. My heart is broken. My condolences to his family. RIP #rumblesquad”

In a similar fashion, former two-weight world champion, Daniel Cormier paid homage to his former foe as well.

Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn't seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble pic.twitter.com/HH2SO1dPj7 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 13, 2022

‘DC’ stated-

“Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble“

The legacy of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson!

‘Rumble’ joined the UFC as a 170lbs fighter at ‘3-0’. With the intention of climbing up the ranks in a then jam-packed Welterweight division, Johnson amassed a few victories right before he decided to make the jump to 185lbs.

Although his tenure in the Middleweight division was short-lived, he was substandard at the very least. Little did anyone think that he would find his future home at 205lbs, competing with the heavy hitters.

Nonetheless, he found abundant success there, competing for the championship twice before retiring. He has knocked out the very best the division had to offer in Glover Texeira, Alexander Gustafsson, Ryan Bader, Antônio Rogério Nogueira, and so on and so forth.

Since his initial retirement in 2016, Johnson has resurrected into a completely different fighter. The 38-year-old went on to sign with Bellator, even accumulating two victories with the promotion.

He was due for a contest with Yoel Romero until issues faced by either side rendered it impossible. He was due for a bout with Bellator Light heavyweight champion, Vadim Nemkov in late 2021, but had to pull out due to undisclosed reasons.

Anthony Johnson was a staple of the UFC Light heavyweight division during its peak years, which saw a three-man war take place for the throne, between Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, and Anthony Johnson.

Rest in Peace, ‘Rumble’. Forever, the heart of a champion!

