VIDEO: A Fan Once Sent Jon Jones Into Laughing Riot With Kanye West Comparison

To the layman, Jon Jones will not be in the running to be considered the greatest of all time within the scope of martial arts. This is primarily due to the cheating and controversial scandals that he has been convicted of. At a press conference dating back to 2016, Jon Jones was slated to take on Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, in a formidable contest. During the UFC’s ‘Welcome to the show’ event, Jon Jones was asked a question by a reporter, which left him amused.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by poll_mma (@poll_mma)

The reporter stated-

“Jon, You’re a inspiration. I love you man. But like Kanye West, it is hard to be your fan..I’m sorry bro, I love you and how’s your family handling all this? Are you guys staying strong? How’s the mindset?

Suffice it to say, in retrospect, the questions hold weightage to this day.

Also read: Jon Jones Sends Stern Warning to Stipe Miocic as He Prepares for Heavyweight Debut at UFC 282: “I’m Bringing All the Heat”

Jon Jones and his controversies!

To say Jon Jones is a polarizing figure is an understatement. The 35-year-old, for all his success inside the octagon, has a long line of deficiencies on his sleeve.

Jon Jones has on more than one occasion been accused of being a user of performance-enhancing substances. The former UFC light-heavyweight champion has even had his bouts canceled due to this reason.

More importantly, Jones has been stripped of his title for testing positive for steroids. ‘Bones’ has had multiple fights called off due to being sanctioned for his use of substances.

In addition, he has also had fights deemed a ‘No Contest’, as he had tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug after the fight. His rematch against Daniel Cormier should ring a bell in relation to this.

As far back as the past year, Jones was arrested on the night of the induction of his fight with Alexander Gustafsson into the ‘Hall of Fame’.

Jon Jones has also had to part ways with longtime coach and team, ‘Jackson Wink’, due to his recurring legal run-ins. A disturbing reality. The truth is, Jon Jones is a man who needs help.

Also read: Will Daniel Cormier Come Out of UFC Retirement for a Third Fight Against Jon Jones Following His Move to the Heavyweight Division?

The scrapped Jon Jones Anthony Johnson fight!

At UFC 187, Jon Jones was programmed to scrap against household, light-heavyweight contender, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson. The bout would have marked “Bones'” ninth title defense since winning the championship in March of 2011.

However, a hit-and-run case, involving Jon Jones and a pregnant woman, meant that the fight would be scrapped. Jones was also suspended from the UFC indefinitely and stripped of his light-heavyweight championship.

In all of the biggest “What-ifs” in mixed martial arts history, this fight would most definitely be up there, for a compelling bout, that could have seen a potential upset.

With his return to the octagon set to be in a heavyweight contest against Stipe Miocic, could we potentially see an ascending resurgence from the 205lbs ‘GOAT’?

Also read: “There’s Nobody That You Want to See Fight Jon Jones” – UFC Legend Questions Jon Jones’ Future in the Heavyweight Division