Daniel Cormier Names Greatest Fighter of All Time and It’s Not Khabib Nurmagomedov!

Daniel Cormier is one of the most vocal names in MMA. He is ringside for many fights commentating along with Joe Rogan and others. So, when he has an expert opinion, we and the rest of the MMA world are eager ears. Cormier came out with a list of his top fighters of all time and it set the entire sport on fire. He revealed his list on the US talk show First Takes and it almost instantly got heavy backlash from everywhere.

We understand why that’s the case. Naming the top five athletes of all time in boxing and MMA is like trying to pick your favorite empire as a history buff. There are tons of options and whatever you may choose, you will disappoint someone with your choices.

So, it’s safe to say you are on thin ice and it’s already crumbled when you want to make this kind of list. This is particularly true when it comes to noted sports personalities, particularly former champions like Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier’s List of the Best Pro Fighters Ever

The fifth spot was given to women’s UFC GOAT Amanda Nunes followed by welterweight GOAT George St Pierre. The list is fine till here and we can all go with it more or less. But here’s where the problem starts –

At the third spot, DC decided to put ‘The Greatest’ Muhammad Ali. And in the 2nd spot, we have his personal friend and UFC lightweight GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov. This is where everyone recoiled in near-holy shock. When asked about his choice, he said ‘The Eagle’ tops Muhammad Ali because he has an undefeated record of 29-0.

“I reserve the top of my list for the undefeated,” DC explained. “Muhammad Ali was not undefeated, I cannot put him there.”

DC gave the first spot to Floyd Mayweather and modern boxing fans might agree. However, several fans firmly think this list is off the mark.

Floyd as the number one fighter of all-time is a joke! He ducked Manny for over 5 years!! If your going to base it on him being undefeated then how is Rocky Marciano not in the top 5 list? My Top 5 1. Jon Jones 2.Khabib 3.Ali 4.Rocky Marciano 5.Amanda Nunes. — Angelo Kontos (@AngeloKonto) November 9, 2022

You knew Jon Jones wasn’t making this list. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 9, 2022

Khabib and Amanda Nunes over Lennox Lewis is wild — (@JayMMA4) November 9, 2022

Arguably the worst list I have ever seen — ryan ghandour (@RyanGhandour) November 9, 2022

