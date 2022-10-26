Daniel Cormier Reveals ‘Disappointed’ Petr Yan Might Consider Leaving UFC After Controversial Decision Loss Against Sean O’Malley at UFC 280

Petr Yan might consider tendering his resignation from the UFC, due to the disappointment of the loss suffered by the Russian!

According to UFC ‘Hall of Famer’, Daniel Cormier, former UFC Bantamweight champion, Petr Yan is having second thoughts with regard to his relationship with the UFC and might take a deep look into terminating his alliance with the promotion.

This is primarily due to Yan suffering back-to-back decision losses against Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley, in razor-close fights within the span of seven months. In addition, the Russian is of the impression that the promotion does not have his back.

On his distinguished show, ‘DC & RC’, Daniel Cormier stated-

“A little inside baseball, Petr Yan is so disappointed in this decision. Petr Yan is so disappointed in the decision against ‘Aljo’ that I’m hearing word, that this guy may wanna look at something different, down the line in terms of his career because he just does not feel that maybe the organization does not have his back.”

Petr Yan’s dismaying 2022!

2022 has not been a good year for Petr Yan, who has sustained multiple defeats within a span of seven months. Dating back to April. the kickboxer fell to Aljamain Sterling in their rematch for the UFC Bantamweight championship in a high-stakes bout.

Yan suffered a split decision loss in a close fight. Sterling prevailed by a razor-thin margin, collecting a split decision win over ‘No Mercy’.

Fast forward to October 2022, the 29-year-old was slated to fight rising star Sean O’Malley at UFC 280. When the dust settled, to everyone’s surprise, it was O’Malley who reigned supreme, with ‘Suga’ edging Yan to a split decision victory.

That’s two losses in a short time. Something the Russian isn’t accustomed to and as such the recurring defeats have left him disheartened and distressed. Therefore, it shouldn’t be a shock that Yan feels this way.

However, with time and reflection, we’ll no doubt see the former bantamweight king return to the octagon, although, the truth is that it could be a while!

What’s next for Petr Yan?

With the 29-year-old falling down to number two in the UFC bantamweight rankings, this begs the question of what’s next for Petr Yan, and whether or not he will return.

The landscape of the division currently seems directionless. Apart from Sean O’Malley and former two-weight world champion, Henry Cejudo, there don’t seem to be any defined names that would make for an intriguing and exhilarating fight for Yan.

At present, the ideal strategy would be to sit back, regroup, replenish yourself, and see how the division plays out before you decide to fight again.

