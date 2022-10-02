WATCH: Joe Rogan Explains How to Survive ‘F**king Monster’ Alike Creature That ‘Little Boy’ Khabib Nurmagomedov Wrestled With in His Childhood

Joe Rogan is a household personality in the entertainment as well as the martial arts industry. When Rogan speaks, people tune in!

It’s no secret that Rogan has accumulated a loyal fanbase who perceives and asserts themselves with the notions and subject matters that Rogan adheres to.

Having signed a lucrative deal, with music streaming giant, Spotify in 2020, worth more than $200 Million, Joe Rogan has gone on to garner an average of 11 Million viewers per episode, of his podcast.

To be fair to Rogan, the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’, does not single out any topic, and entertains debates and discussions on a number of themes. The platform also provides several individuals an opportunity to discuss matters of expertise.

Joe Rogan, who has good knowledge about quite a lot of concepts, has shared what one must do when encountering a ‘Grizzly Bear’.

The 55-year-old has, for quite some time now, provided some comprehensive thoughts on quite some varied subject matters. This one is no different.

On an episode of the ‘Joe Rogan Podcast’, Rogan provided an insight into ‘Grizzly Bears’, and what must be done, if one crosses paths with them.

Rogan stated-

“Most time a Grizzly’s kill people. They’re not killing someone because they want to eat them. They’re killing someone because you startled them. And they’re with their female, the females with their cubs..Well if it’s a female Grizzly, you are literally better off letting her f*** you up. Just curl up in a ball. You’re supposed to put your hand behind your neck, lay in a fetal position, and don’t let her get access to your organs, because she wants to chew your organs apart.”

A ‘Grizzly Bear’, is one of the most dangerous animals one can come across. In order to survive, you would rather pay heed to the advice provided by the comedian, provided you would want to save your life.

That should give you an insight into just how dangerous of a human being former UFC Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, is, who once wrestled bears when he was a child. A truly petrifying sight for the average person.

