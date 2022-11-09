“F*cked up My Leg, You Bastard”: When Conor McGregor Confronted Rival Dustin Poirier After Brutal Knockout Loss

Conor McGregor is infamous for his feuds with fellow UFC fighters. One of his most famous rivalries in the UFC is against the former Russian lightweight fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although ‘The Notorious’ lost the fight, the rivalry between the two never ended.

Besides Nurmagomedov, McGregor has one more rival from the lightweight division. He is the former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier. Both the lightweight competitors have clashed three times inside the cage. Two out of the three times, ‘The Diamond’ prevailed over the Irishman.

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

The Louisiana native and the Dubliner first squared off against each other in 2014 at UFC 257. It was McGregor’s fourth UFC fight, and he knocked out Poirier in the very first round. He also won the ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for his win.

The UFC set a rematch between them. This time around, McGregor was pretty respectful toward the former interim champion. He didn’t use much trash talk before the fight, which is pretty unusual.

In the rematch, however, ‘The Diamond’ knocked the Irishman out in the second round of the bout. Poirier landed vicious strikes during the fight. He particularly damaged McGregor’s leg with his low kicks.

It was then that the pay-per-view star confronted Poirier backstage after the fight. In the video, McGregor can be seen fist-bumping Poirier and saying, “F*cked up my leg, you bastard. Great job.” In response, ‘The Diamond’ replied, “Respect man.”

The Trilogy

After the two fights, the score was even between the fighters. Hence, the UFC set a trilogy for clear results at UFC 264. The fight garnered a lot of attention from the fans. This time, McGregor used heavy trash talk to play mind games with his opponent.

In the lead-up to the fight, McGregor even got personal and took a dig at Poirier’s wife. However, during the first round, the Irishman suffered a brutal injury and lost the fight via TKO. It was a drastic end of the trilogy. But the animosity didn’t end and both of them claimed to meet again inside the cage.

