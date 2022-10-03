“From another world”: UFC Title Contender Depicts Mark Zuckerberg as an ‘MIB’ Alien in Hilarious Tweet After the Meta CEO Attended UFC Vegas 61

Former UFC title challenger recently shared a hilarious tweet depicting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg as ‘MIB’ alien ahead of last weekend’s UFC Vegas.

Paulo Costa is arguably one of the most entertaining fighters to follow online. The Brazilian is constantly posting funny memes and pictures to maintain a constant interaction with the fans.

Recently, Costa did just that when he posted a picture of Mark Zuckerberg being depicted as a ‘MIB’ alien ahead of last weekend’s UFC Vegas. The former middleweight title contender captioned the post by saying:

“Ufc Saturday will be from another world”

Take a look at Paulo Costa’s tweet below:

Ufc Saturday will be from another world pic.twitter.com/voGkKnqB9M — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 1, 2022

Did Mark Zuckerberg rent out the UFC Apex?

There were a lot of rumors speculating over the internet which suggested that Mark Zuckerberg rented out the entire UFC Apex. Question marks started to rise after it was announced that the event will be closed for the fans and media. However, the rumors started to rise after Mackenzie Dern seemingly claimed that the Meta CEO was renting the entire place.

However, Dana White later publicly cleared the air surrounding the same. The UFC boss took to Twitter and suggested that the rumors were nothing but “bullsh*t”. He said:

“Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullsh*t.”

Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. https://t.co/VbdFATcltd — danawhite (@danawhite) September 29, 2022

Interestingly, after all of the denying of speculations, Mark Zuckerberg was present at the UFC Vegas 61 with his wife. After the Meta CEO was spotted at the UFC Apex with his wife, the UFC and Dana White came under scrutiny for lying to the fans.

However, it is worth noting that there is no confirmation regarding whether or not Mark Zuckerberg rented the entire UFC Apex or not.

