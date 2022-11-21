Michael Chandler Ready for Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal in 2023 After Bloodbath With Dustin Poirier at UFC 281

Michael Chandler recently competed in a pivotal title eliminator contest against former UFC interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier. Contrary to popular belief, Chandler was unsuccessful in his quest to dismantle the ‘Diamond’.

Matter of fact, Dustin Poirier reigned supreme, having submitted the wrestling connoisseur, with a rear naked choke in the third round. It’s unheard of given the fact that his talents lie within the striking department.

It is a wake-up call, for the ones who are of the opinion, that the top fighters in the world, aren’t well-versed in all facets of the game.

Although ‘Iron’ lost in a high-stakes bout, ironically his stock hasn’t dropped. In fact, if anything, the former Bellator lightweight champion, has governed the respect of his fellow fighters, as well as fans of the sport alike.

In the wake of his loss, Michael Chandler has vied for an encounter with the BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal, and former two-weight world champion, Conor McGregor.

Chandler stated-

“Tell me who is a bigger draw, or a bigger fight than me and Conor right now? And at this point, him coming back..what is bigger than Conor McGregor, stepping into the octagon with..got to be the most electrifying guy in the UFC?”

Speaking on a prospective fight against Jorge Masvidal, Chandler has stated his reasoning for wanting that action.

Chandler stated-

“But you tell me who the BMF is right now in the UFC. You tell me who the BMF is..If we did a poll right now, who’s the baddest mother fudger in the UFC? Tell me that wouldn’t get the juices flowing of the entire mixed martial arts world. Michael Chandler vs Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt.”

Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor!

“And Joe(Rogan), if the Hunter Campbell and Dana White have a momentary lapse in their judgement, and decide to give this title shot to someone else, I got one dude on my mind..Conor McGregor!”

These are the celebrated words uttered by Chandler following his sensational front kick knockout of former UFC interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, earlier in May of 2022, at UFC 274.

‘Iron’ Michael Chandler arrived in the UFC in 2020, in a historical purchase by the fighting promotion. He has since come up against some of the greatest 155lbs contenders today, such as Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and now Dustin Poirier.

However, the man and reputation he has been itching to compete against the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor. Michael Chandler has been must-see TV every time he has graced the patented octagon. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, needs no introduction. The man is a walking cash cow.

A prospective fight between the pair would do immense numbers from a financial standpoint. Not to forget, the battle in itself would be a barn burner!

Michael Chandler vs Jorge Masvidal!

What was once believed to be a premature arrival or rather a long overdue acquisition, has now enabled Michael Chandler to garner the respect of the fans.

When Michael Chandler first entangled in a clash against Dan Hooker in the UFC, the UFC faithful were unconvinced, despite picking up a knockout victory.

Fast forward two years later, the 36-year-old has established himself as box office entertainment. His wars against the likes of Justin, Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Dustin Poirier have earned him the title of the most entertaining lightweight in the world.

Jorge Masvidal last picked up a victory in 2019, when he clinched the ‘BMF’ title, against UFC pioneer, Nate Diaz. The Cuban-American, nonetheless, remains an integral member of the roster, in terms of the pay-per-views he draws.

With Masvidal coming off a three-fight skid, the contest makes a to of sense for both men. Masvidal, being a striker will enable him to once again enhance his confidence against a martial artist like Chandler.

At this point in time, it would be an injustice to not award Chandler the money fights, having consistently been intertwined in wars against the very best. The aforementioned names would also make for suitable opponents for the American.

