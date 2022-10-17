footer logo
“He’s Spending His Time Making R*pe Apologist…”: After Meeting ‘Mafia’ Andrew Tate, UFC Champion Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Afnan Chougle
|Mon Oct 17 2022

UFC champion came under fans’ fire after he spent time with the controversial social media figure Andrew Tate and later shared pictures with him.

Andrew Tate has lately been one of the prominent names on the internet. However, he has been banned on social media platforms for his controversial views on women. Many billed him as ‘Toxic’ for future generations.

However, the social media celebrity has become an echoing name in the UFC commuting recently. Because he is in Abu Dhabi, where UFC 280 will take place this week. And is seen meeting UFC fighters before the pay-per-view on social media.

Andrew Tate meets UFC fighters in Abu Dhabi

Tate is a fan of combat sports. Not only that, the American-British internet personality has had a fair share of fighting during his early days. Tate was a professional kickboxer and had a quite good career.

Recently, the UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling made a video on Tate’s views. He gave his thoughts on the former professional kickboxer. Later, the UFC champion met him in Abu Dhabi and posted pictures of the meet on his social media accounts.

 

However, this didn’t sit well with the UFC fans, and they started calling out Sterling on Twitter. Many criticized the 33-year-old for agreeing with Tate’s views. In his defense, ‘Funk Master’ stated that many things are being taken out of context.

Check out the fans’ comments and Sterling’s statement below:

It’s vital to remember that at UFC 280 this weekend, ‘Funk Master’ will defend his championship against former champion TJ Dillashaw. His mental condition leading up to the fight could have been negatively impacted by the hatred he has been experiencing on Twitter.

Other UFC fighters that met the Tate brothers besides Aljamain Sterling

Not just Aljamain Sterling but other athletes have recently interacted with the Tate brothers. Leon Edwards, the recently crowned welterweight champion, also spent time with the internet celebrity.

 

Sean O’Malley, a prominent bantamweight fighter in the UFC, also interacted with the Tate brothers. ‘Suga’ enjoyed riding in the Bugatti with the Tate brothers. O’Malley had previously been seen in one of his YouTube videos supporting some of Tate’s opinions as well.

Do you guys think Tate has good relations with the MMA inner circle? What are your thoughts on him meeting UFC fighters?

