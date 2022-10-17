“He’s Spending His Time Making R*pe Apologist…”: After Meeting ‘Mafia’ Andrew Tate, UFC Champion Sends Fans Into Meltdown

UFC champion came under fans’ fire after he spent time with the controversial social media figure Andrew Tate and later shared pictures with him.

Andrew Tate has lately been one of the prominent names on the internet. However, he has been banned on social media platforms for his controversial views on women. Many billed him as ‘Toxic’ for future generations.

However, the social media celebrity has become an echoing name in the UFC commuting recently. Because he is in Abu Dhabi, where UFC 280 will take place this week. And is seen meeting UFC fighters before the pay-per-view on social media.

Andrew Tate meets UFC fighters in Abu Dhabi

Tate is a fan of combat sports. Not only that, the American-British internet personality has had a fair share of fighting during his early days. Tate was a professional kickboxer and had a quite good career.

Recently, the UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling made a video on Tate’s views. He gave his thoughts on the former professional kickboxer. Later, the UFC champion met him in Abu Dhabi and posted pictures of the meet on his social media accounts.

However, this didn’t sit well with the UFC fans, and they started calling out Sterling on Twitter. Many criticized the 33-year-old for agreeing with Tate’s views. In his defense, ‘Funk Master’ stated that many things are being taken out of context.

Check out the fans’ comments and Sterling’s statement below:

Aljamain Sterling has a world title fight in 6 days and he’s spending his time making r*pe apologist, victim blaming tweets and squabbling with accounts with 600 followers — Will (@wiIl_mma) October 16, 2022

Jesus Christ. No one ever said they deserve it. Like ever. What kinda sick twisting of words is this? — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

Do people like Andrew Tate and Aljamain Sterling realize bad situations women often end up in are escalated? Usually by men. A girl at a house party should be able to hang out until 2 am without worrying some dude may take advantage of her when she's drunk. — Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) October 16, 2022

MMA fans coming together to hate Aljamain Sterling again pic.twitter.com/f4WSMXfjTi — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 16, 2022

BROO! STOP! Where are you finding these videos?? Because I have not seen a single one! Show me, please. I’ll patiently wait for these videos of women being hurt by a Tate brother. https://t.co/8YTCNp9LR3 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 16, 2022

It’s vital to remember that at UFC 280 this weekend, ‘Funk Master’ will defend his championship against former champion TJ Dillashaw. His mental condition leading up to the fight could have been negatively impacted by the hatred he has been experiencing on Twitter.

Other UFC fighters that met the Tate brothers besides Aljamain Sterling

Not just Aljamain Sterling but other athletes have recently interacted with the Tate brothers. Leon Edwards, the recently crowned welterweight champion, also spent time with the internet celebrity.

Sean O’Malley, a prominent bantamweight fighter in the UFC, also interacted with the Tate brothers. ‘Suga’ enjoyed riding in the Bugatti with the Tate brothers. O’Malley had previously been seen in one of his YouTube videos supporting some of Tate’s opinions as well.

Do you guys think Tate has good relations with the MMA inner circle? What are your thoughts on him meeting UFC fighters?