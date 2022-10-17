footer logo
“I End Floyd”: Conor McGregor Open for Floyd Mayweather Rematch Amidst $1.5 Billion Contract Rumors and Initial Denial

Afnan Chougle
|Mon Oct 17 2022

UFC superstar Conor McGregor opens the door for a boxing rematch with undefeated Floyd Mayweather after initially denying the chance of it. 

‘The Notorious’ competed in the first-ever cross-sport boxing match against Floyd Mayweather back in 2017. The bout generated a lot of hype and also earned hefty pay-per-views, as it involved the two biggest stars of the combat world.

Subsequently, despite losing the fight, the former UFC champion took home one of the biggest paydays of his career. Provided the popularity of the match-up, a rematch was always in the talks.

Conor McGregor recently hinted at a rematch with Floyd Mayweather

Following the outcome of their first encounter, there were several rumors that they would face off again. Interestingly, ‘TBE’ made it obvious in an interview that a rematch was truly in the works. Later, though, McGregor disproved the claims on social media by expressing his disapproval of the rematch.

 

However, recently the former UFC lightweight champion has hinted at the possibility of a rematch with his old opponent. In his recent tweet replying to female boxer Claressa Shields, McGregor wrote, “You’ve way more venom then Floyd. I beat Floyd if we rematch. Untold truth, it was me who carried him the early rounds playing pitty patty. Every single shot I threw early landed. From body to head, I was playing ping-pong. I come out full force, and today, I end floyd.” 

Not only that, previously, there were also rumors about a contract between the two involving heavy money.

The $1.5 Billion contract rumors

Earlier, The Sun reported that Mayweather and McGregor were close to signing a $1,5 billion contract. The deal not only involved boxing, but an MMA match as well.

Furthermore, in the contract, it was stated that both the boxing and MMA bout will not be an exhibition instead, it will be counted as a professional match.

However, nothing much is official yet. Also, McGregor is infamous for changing his statements from time to time. At the moment, ‘The Notorious’, after recovering from his injury, is working extensively on his wrestling. Therefore, it is easy to predict that the Irish star is more focused on his UFC return than a boxing match.

Do you think we will witness a rematch between Mayweather and McGregor?

 

