“Holy F**k”: After Michael Jai White and Georges St-Pierre, Joe Rogan Stuns UFC Title Contender With His Power Kicks

The veteran UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan’s thunderous kicks—which, as they say, sound like gunshots—stunned the former two-time welterweight championship contender.

The 55-year-old MMA enthusiast has managed to entertain fight fans with his wonderful commentator in one of the world’s biggest fight promotions, UFC. However, even Rogan has had his fair share of fighting during his early days.

Rogan was a full-contact state championship in Massachusetts for four straight years. Later, he took up the Taekwondo instructor role. Moreover, he competed in amateur kickboxing and had a 2-1 record before giving up the sport because of injuries. Even though he hasn’t competed in years, Rogan still trains frequently and appears to be a spinning-back kick expert.

Joe Rogan stunned the former UFC title challenger with his kicks

The veteran commentator often posts videos of his training on social media for fans. His videos make rounds on the internet because of Rogan’s style and monstrous power.

One such video of his recently stunned the two-time welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal. ‘Gamebred’ reposted the video on his official Facebook account with the caption, “Holy F**k.”

Previously, Hollywood star and MMA practitioner Michael Jai White also billed Rogan’s kick as one of the best. Furthermore, UFC legend Georges St-Pierre had good words for the JRE host’s spinning back kick. Joe Rogan even taught him that skill once. Now, Masvidal was awestruck by the UFC color commentator.

‘Gamebred’ in the UFC

‘Gamebred’ is currently out of action ever since he lost to his arch-nemesis Colby Covington, last year. He is currently on a three-fight skid and has no opponent for his next UFC fight.

However, in the past Masvidal has exchanged words with the former two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor and also expressed his desire to fight the Irishman. But there were no official talks about the fight.

