“I’m Just Going to…”: Hasbulla Magomedov Shuts Down Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou, and Henry Cejudo’s Plans With Bold Revelation
Anujit Vijayakumar
|Mon Oct 17 2022
Hasbulla Magomedov has recently confirmed reports that he has indeed signed a lucrative agreement with the UFC!
Amidst all the chaos, Magomedov took to Instagram to confirm his lucrative partnership with the martial arts promotion. The Russian did state initially that he would be fighting in the UFC, however, in a follow-up comment he cleared up his statements.
The 19-year-old declared that he would only be advertising and promoting the fights. In addition, the viral social media celebrity claimed that he doesn’t fight, despite his prominent and notorious behavior. Hasbulla Magomedov has also said that he will only be watching the fights.
The Russian is viewed as a prime marketing product, given his popularity and acclaimed fame. It’s an incredible piece of business from a strategic standpoint to recruit Magomedov by the UFC!
Hasbulla Magomedov and his antagonists.
In the memoir of Hasbulla Magomedov, the protagonist remains the Russian himself. This doesn’t mean he is disrespectful of his superiors or other renowned and celebrated figures. The aura he transcends is second to none, and he carries himself as such.
Although there is a long list of opponents lying in wait for Magomedov, including Henry Cejudo and Francis Ngannou, the post makes it transparent that Magomedov will not be gracing the octagon.
Now that the cat’s out of the bag we might as well make this official ✍️🏽 @HasbulIah #UFC282 🐐 vs 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SeuW2PCnJG
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 13, 2022
Henry Cejudo has locked horns with the 19-year-old numerous times since he catapulted onto the scene. Their fun Twitter dissension has made for quite the laughs for spectators!
Hasbulla and his bitter rivalry with Conor McGregor.
The two have been going back and forth from time to time for quite a while now.
Although his Twitter antics with other martial arts seem to be in good harmony, along with no traces of bad blood, the feud with Conor McGregor seems to be authentic.
I love how Conor McGregor’s new gimmick is just wanting to randomly beat the shit out of Hasbulla pic.twitter.com/wCVZLkJLAK
— 231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 (@Bendaman2001) September 28, 2022
Conor McGregor and Magomedov have been trading blows, directed at each other for the past few months. The acquisition of the 19year old will be an interesting scenario to witness as it unfolds.