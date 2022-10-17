“I’m Just Going to…”: Hasbulla Magomedov Shuts Down Conor McGregor, Francis Ngannou, and Henry Cejudo’s Plans With Bold Revelation

Amidst all the chaos, Magomedov took to Instagram to confirm his lucrative partnership with the martial arts promotion. The Russian did state initially that he would be fighting in the UFC, however, in a follow-up comment he cleared up his statements.

The 19-year-old declared that he would only be advertising and promoting the fights. In addition, the viral social media celebrity claimed that he doesn’t fight, despite his prominent and notorious behavior. Hasbulla Magomedov has also said that he will only be watching the fights.

The Russian is viewed as a prime marketing product, given his popularity and acclaimed fame. It’s an incredible piece of business from a strategic standpoint to recruit Magomedov by the UFC!

Hasbulla Magomedov and his antagonists.

In the memoir of Hasbulla Magomedov, the protagonist remains the Russian himself. This doesn’t mean he is disrespectful of his superiors or other renowned and celebrated figures. The aura he transcends is second to none, and he carries himself as such.

Although there is a long list of opponents lying in wait for Magomedov, including Henry Cejudo and Francis Ngannou, the post makes it transparent that Magomedov will not be gracing the octagon.