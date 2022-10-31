“I Want to Fu** You Up” – Logan Paul Wants to Get Into a MMA Fight With Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate is retired, sort of, But not really since he recently called out Jake Paul’s brother Logan Paul for a fight. And Logan Paul has a response. The WWE star addressed the callout on the Suga Show with Sean O’Malley. He also had some saucy comments on Tate that definitely are worth checking out.

Tate had made an appearance on the Suga Show before Logan Paul. In that appearance, he called out Paul for a fight.

Now that Paul appeared in the podcast, raising the question was an obvious thing. And Paul answered as expected. He would like to face Tate in an MMA-style match.

What Did Logan Paul Say about Andrew Tate?

When asked about a potential fight with Tate, Paul responded by saying he didn’t think Tate would do it. He said, “He is the most brilliant fraud we have seen for a long time.”

Paul seems to believe Tate is a fraud and he doesn’t have the fighting chops to face him.

Paul also addressed Tate’s statement that Paul is on steroids. He said he has passed every drug test he has taken to date. He further said that he would want to “f*ck him up”.

“I don’t like you, I want to fu** you up… I got a solution,” Logan Paul said. “Why don’t we do something that both of us have never done? Clean record. 0 and 0. Let us step into the f***ing octagon, brother. An MMA fight, me versus Tate in the UFC.”

Paul also addressed the topic of Tate’s comments, some of which have got him banned on certain platforms. Tate also got a ban from TikTok for what the company called “dehumanizing” individuals and/or groups. The exact content that led to the ban is not known but Paul suggested that it might have something to do with the ban.

