Former UFC Title Contender Crowns Jake Paul ‘Face of Fight Business’ Ahead of His Match With MMA Legend Anderson Silva

A UFC title contender has taken shots at influencer turned-boxer, Jake Paul, by posting a few laughable photos of the 26-year-old!

Jake Paul has for the past three years made his everlasting presence felt within the boxing domain. However, his treatment of martial artists, and the disrespect he lays upon them, has ensured that Paul will not be welcomed into the sphere with open arms by fans and fighters alike.

Prominent Middleweight contender, Paulo Costa has taken to his Twitter as he always does, to send a message to the newly arrived boxer, albeit, claiming in a facetious manner, that Paul is the face of the fight game!

Our grandsons will ask how it happens — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 16, 2022

In a hysterical post, Costa tweeted-

“The face of wildest fight business 2022. Our grandsons will ask how it happens”

Jake Paul and his arrival and establishment in boxing!

The renowned YouTuber had initially started boxing his peers within the content creation industry before making the permanent move to boxing, yet switching his attention to former martial artists.

Paul initially faced celebrated YouTuber Deji, and would then go to compete against former MMA world champions, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. He has gone on to knock the pair out in spectacular fashion, rendering them unable to move, in the wake of absorbing his right hand.

JAKE PAUL KNOCKS OUT TYRON WOODLEY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cqZLhx4OCO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 19, 2021

Jake Paul will need to fight pure ‘boxers’ before cementing his name as one of boxing’s finest. The charade of calling yourself an elite athlete and boxer, without contesting against actual boxers will have to stop eventually.

Provided he continues earning his respect in the sport, it might become difficult to deny the ‘Problem Child’.

Paulo Costa and his Twitter antics don’t look to be ending anytime soon.

Recently, memes have affiliated themselves with Paulo Costa, who has gone on to be a menace on social media. His posts are aimed at talented martial artists on the UFC roster, as well as his friends and family.

The fact is, although it is directed at numerous talents, it is hilarious without a shadow of a doubt.