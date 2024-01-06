“Jake Paul vs. Dana White”: Fans Drop Wild Fight Suggestions as UFC Nears Historic UFC 300 in 2024

The UFC CEO, Dana White, has often laid stress on the point that they give the fans what they want. The UFC authorities have planned to listen to their fans once more for their coveted milestone event, UFC 300. A few days back, the 54-year-old excited several fans after announcing that UFC 300 will take place on 13 April this year. But the fans may be even more pleased now as the promotional authorities are seeking their suggestions for the fights to feature in the touted UFC PPV.

The UFC authorities put out an update from their ‘X ‘ account asking the fans to vote for the UFC star they wanted to see fighting on the night of 13 April 2024. It was apparent that Dana White and Co. wanted the fans to comment and express what they were wishing. Their caption read:

“This card’s going to be huge What fights do YOU want to see on #UFC300?”

Although there were some legit comments. Numerous fans displayed that they weren’t very serious about the issue. They put up a few hilarious comments in the replies section of the post. One of them read, “Jake Paul vs Dana White”

Another fan replied with a snap along with the words, “This one as the main event of UFC 300”

One more fan wrote, “Zuckerberg vs Musk”, trying to spark up the coveted cage fight between the billionaires that was once in the talks.

Another follower had a different kind of request for Dana White. He wrote, “I don’t have any fights but make sure Joe Rogan is one of the commentators.”

But it’s pertinent to note that the UFC head honcho does pay attention to what the fans want. One of his recent on-screen appearances bears proof of this.

Dana White obliged to a TNT Sports reporter’s request for a UFC 300 fight

Dana White once appeared in an interview with ‘TNT Sports‘ before the UFC 296. Amidst a lot of other questions, the reporter also asked White about what the fans could expect from the UFC 300. White didn’t reveal anything specific. But he also gave out a hint about what the fans can expect. However, he also said that they were considering the fans’ choices as well. Just after this, the ‘TNT Sports’ host also came up with a request for a fight that he wanted to see. White actually took his request and tried to get the fighter of his choice on the UFC 300 card.

Well, this might energize fans to comment even more on Dana White and Co.’s ‘X’ update. The UFC CEO may select any comment randomly out of the go and try to make the fight of their choice like he did in his ‘TNT Sports’ interview.