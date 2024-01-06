“Jake Paul vs. Dana White”: Fans Drop Wild Fight Suggestions as UFC Nears Historic UFC 300 in 2024

HomeSearch

Souvik Roy
|Published January 06, 2024

(L) Jake Paul, (R) Dana White. Credit – USA Today Sports

The UFC CEO, Dana White, has often laid stress on the point that they give the fans what they want. The UFC authorities have planned to listen to their fans once more for their coveted milestone event, UFC 300. A few days back, the 54-year-old excited several fans after announcing that UFC 300 will take place on 13 April this year. But the fans may be even more pleased now as the promotional authorities are seeking their suggestions for the fights to feature in the touted UFC PPV.

The UFC authorities put out an update from their ‘X ‘ account asking the fans to vote for the UFC star they wanted to see fighting on the night of 13 April 2024. It was apparent that Dana White and Co. wanted the fans to comment and express what they were wishing. Their caption read:

“This card’s going to be huge What fights do YOU want to see on #UFC300?”

 

Although there were some legit comments. Numerous fans displayed that they weren’t very serious about the issue. They put up a few hilarious comments in the replies section of the post. One of them read, “Jake Paul vs Dana White”

 

Another fan replied with a snap along with the words, “This one as the main event of UFC 300”

One more fan wrote, “Zuckerberg vs Musk”, trying to spark up the coveted cage fight between the billionaires that was once in the talks.

Another follower had a different kind of request for Dana White. He wrote, “I don’t have any fights but make sure Joe Rogan is one of the commentators.”

But it’s pertinent to note that the UFC head honcho does pay attention to what the fans want. One of his recent on-screen appearances bears proof of this.

Dana White obliged to a TNT Sports reporter’s request for a UFC 300 fight

Dana White once appeared in an interview with ‘TNT Sports‘ before the UFC 296. Amidst a lot of other questions, the reporter also asked White about what the fans could expect from the UFC 300. White didn’t reveal anything specific. But he also gave out a hint about what the fans can expect. However, he also said that they were considering the fans’ choices as well. Just after this, the ‘TNT Sports’ host also came up with a request for a fight that he wanted to see. White actually took his request and tried to get the fighter of his choice on the UFC 300 card.

Well, this might energize fans to comment even more on Dana White and Co.’s ‘X’ update. The UFC CEO may select any comment randomly out of the go and try to make the fight of their choice like he did in his ‘TNT Sports’ interview.

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

