Why Joe Rogan Signed the $200 Million Deal With Spotify- Explained

Joe Rogan is an eminent figure, within the UFC. His real prestige, however, emerges from his podcast and reputation as a comic!

Joe Rogan has been a renowned representative of Mixed martial arts, since its rise to mainstream fame. The comedian was one of the first individuals, to have promoted the sport through his platform as a comic.

The UFC commentator has popularized MMA, becoming an influential persona. Although a commentator, the knowledge possessed by Rogan with regard to several martial arts makes him an indispensable symbol of the UFC.

Outside his work of Martial Arts, Rogan is a celebrated personality through his stand-up work, but more famously, his podcast. Joe, on the average episode, is able to garner an estimated 11 million viewers.

Not to mention, he does not discriminate against having anybody on his podcast, no matter how controversial the person or the topic is. Joe’s belief in free speech and condemnation of censorship has earned him quite the infamy.

Joe Rogan has highlighted why he signed a lucrative deal with entertainment platform, Spotify.

In May 2020, Joe signed a remunerative deal with music streaming giant, Spotify. The deal helped propel Spotify as a credible platform for podcasting. Rogan’s deal laid the foundation for people to use Spotify for means other than music.

Rogan has also explained why he agreed on a deal with Spotify.

Joe stated-

“I mean I got a lot of offers to buy half of the podcast, or to buy. Nothing. I won’t do it. I’ll never do it. But then spotify came along and they said we’ll give you a licensing deal. So just put it on our network for three months.”

Although, since their alliance, there have been a lot of spicy debacles that have arisen. This is with reference to claims that Rogan was allegedly spreading misinformation about certain controversial topics.

Nevertheless, these matters in question were addressed by Rogan and the company itself. The fact is Joe Rogan’s podcast is a platform that speaks about any and everything candidly, without censoring opinions.

Spotify got into bed with Rogan, having predetermined knowledge of this. The truth is Joe’s podcast will continue to flourish due to its uniqueness.

