‘C*ke Guy’ Elon Musk Trolled by UFC Fighter, Who Joe Rogan Dubbed as Next Greatest, Post Tesla’s Big Announcement

28-year-old UFC fighter trolls Elon Musk following Tesla’s big announcement with Pepsi beverages.

Terrance McKinney recently took to Twitter to troll the world’s richest man Elon Musk following Tesla’s latest announcement.

The 28-year-old is considered to be one of the most skilled individuals in the UFC. Interestingly, he has been backed by Joe Rogan to even become one of the best to ever do it if he keeps his head right.

Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to reveal that Tesla will be starting the production of their Semi Truck. Moreover, he also revealed that the deliveries will start from December 1st this year to Pepsi.

Take a look at what he said:

“Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st!”

Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st! pic.twitter.com/gq0l73iGRW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022 Terrance McKinney reacted to the same and hilariously trolled Elon Mush by suggesting that he thought the Tesla founder was a “coke guy”. Take a look at what McKinney said below: “Damn I would’ve taken you for a coke guy”

Damn I would’ve taken you for a coke guy — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 7, 2022

Why does Joe Rogan believe Terrance McKinney can be one of the best to ever do it in UFC?

As mentioned earlier, Joe Rogan has backed Terrance McKinney to become one of the all-time bests. During an episode of his JRE podcast, the UFC commentator talked about how McKinney can be the next big thing.

While suggesting that Terrance McKinney is a “storm”, Joe Rogan said:

“He has the real chance of being one of the greatest. Real chance. That dude is a storm. He is a storm. When he comes at you guns blazing in the beginning of the fight. Holy sh*t,”

I appreciate you Will thanks for the shout out on Joe Rogan 🔥🔥 and I hear you about social media 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OZSYhifhly — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 21, 2022

