Joe Rogan Says He Was Attacked for His Statements on Trans Woman Athletes in MMA – “They Want to Pretend Like You Can Even Out the Playing Field”

Joe Rogan talks about being attacked for his views on a certain segment of MMA to his guests on the JRE.

Joe Rogan is an outspoken critic of cultural trends and this gets him attacked by fringe groups. While most of his viewers and the general public understand him, his views can create political turmoil. This often marks him out as a soft target for people holding extreme political views.

In an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan told his guest Jordan Peterson a startling truth about women’s MMA. Here’s what it was:

Joe Rogan Attacked for His Comments on Trans Athletes

This is a video clip on YouTube throwing back to JRE episode 1208 with Jordan Peterson as guest. It shows Rogan talking about his experience.

He says “One thing that was attacked on more than anything in my entire life is saying that I think it is ridiculous to have a trans woman compete against women in mixed martial arts.”

Joe continued,

“You want to have them do it in chess, you want to have them do it in something non-physical, sure. You want to be recognized as a woman, sure.”

At this point, his guest famed Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson said,

“A tough woman can beat a variety of men but a really tough man can beat all women.”

Joe agrees with him,

“That’s the reality. They want to pretend like you can even out the playing field with hormones, no you can even it a little.”

What is Joe Rogan Doing Now?

Joe Rogan has been at the head of controversies throughout his career. However, for the most part, he continues hosting his talk show The Joe Rogan Experience. He is also ringside working as a UFC color commentator alongside former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

His most recent appearance with the UFC was at UFC 279 where he interviewed the co-headliner fighters Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev along with their opponents Tony Ferguson and Kevin Holland.

