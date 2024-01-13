Tom Aspinall Approves ‘Brock Lesnar UFC 300 Fight Idea’ Amidst Jon Jones Beef

Avid UFC fans may know that there’s an all-new feud going on between two of the noted heavyweights currently. The interim heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall has fired several shots at the undisputed UFC heavyweight champ, Jon Jones for ducking him. But the UFC authorities might have other plans for Aspinall. Several recent reports say that Dana White and Co. may be negotiating a matchup between the former UFC heavyweight champ cum WWE star, Brock Lesnar and Aspinall. However, the British heavyweight seems to be all game for this one as well.

The UFC CEO, Dana White, had been pretty vocal about fixing a “super fight” within the year 2024. But with reports predicting a return of the noted, Brock Lesnar, a large chunk of fans are saying that this might be the “super fight” that the UFC head honcho mentioned previously. They also say that the Lesnar vs. Aspinall fight might serve as the headliner of the coveted UFC 300. The current UFC interim heavyweight champ recently agreed to the speculative offer of fighting ‘The Beast Incarnate’ with an Instagram story on his profile.

It’s pertinent to note that the man sipping the coffee in the center of the story nodded affirmatively. Several fans are calling this to be an affirmative reply from Aspinall for the offer of fighting Lesnar. But as of now, these are all speculations. None of the UFC authorities have made any official announcement about this coveted matchup.

However, the apparent thing is that the British heavyweight and the current UFC heavyweight king, Jones, are in a severe war of words currently. But since the feud has cropped up recently, a large chunk of fans may be unaware of the entire story.

The coveted Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight might never happen

Most UFC fans may already know that Jones was scheduled for his first heavyweight title defense against the famous, Stipe Miočić, at UFC 295. But it was his pectoral tendon injury that forced him out of the bout and sent him into a long hiatus. However, ‘Bones’ had been indicating that he might step into the octagon for the last time when he returns to fight Miočić after recovering from his injury.

But, this also means that the current interim heavyweight champ, Aspinall might never get to fight a coveted UFC champ like Jones despite deserving it rightfully. This is why he has been firing several shots at ‘Bones’ recently. It’s obvious that the fans will love to watch the Jones vs Aspinall fight for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title. But it’s important to realize that it becomes hard to continue in this sport of blood and injuries after having a career as long as ‘Bones’.