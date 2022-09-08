Khabib Nurmagomedov Sought Over $2,00,000 From UFC Before the $180 Million Conor McGregor Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s relationship with bitter foe, Conor McGregor will never be rectified. Past footage of his statement indicates the same!

In spite of an early retirement, the name and reputation of Khabib Nurmagomedov still remain intact. Especially within the world of mixed martial arts and more notably, the UFC.

A prestigious and distinguished figure within the sport, Nurmagomedov has pocketed the respect of fans and peers alike.

An undefeated career, wherein the ‘Eagle’ amassed an astonishing 29 flawless victories. Mind you, without sustaining a single defeat.

Nurmaomedov’s emphasis on wrestling had bolstered him to fame. Utilizing the technique as his base, he would go on to decimate his opponents, leaving no stone unturned, in his quest for glory.

Khabib has fought the who’s who in the lightweight division. An exemplary record, for a star who revolutionized the sport.

And the fact that not a single individual came close to even outright defeating him in the octagon, is a testament to the mettle and greatness of the Russian.

Khabib’s message to the UFC to pay him his due, in order to fight Conor McGregor, is evidence that the then 155lbs champion was resolute for the bout!

He has beaten the likes of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Rafael dos Anjos and so on and so forth.

Nevertheless, the designation of the person that helped established Nurmagomedov, as a legitimate sensation, was his encounter with Conor McGregor.

The Dagestani native had mauled and ruined the career trajectories of many fighters in the octagon. However, none of them possessed the stardom and popularity McGregor held.

Prior to their contest being booked, Nurmagomedov shared his thoughts on the potential meeting between the two.

The ‘Eagle’ can be heard reiterating his desire to be paid his fair share, as he was the UFC lightweight champion.

Khabib stated-

“If they want to make money fight, they have to pay me too. I am not going to give him chance, about use my name and Conor make money, and UFC make money, and I make 200,000$. No way.”

Their event would go on to create historic records. With Khabib walking away with a dominant victory. Followed by this, the ‘Eagle’ would go on to make millions for his final two fights, whilst defending the 155lbs championship.

The Russian would go on to retire as the undefeated and undisputed lightweight champion. In addition, he would be named the pound-for-pound king, in the wake of his career-ending.

Do you think we’ll see someone as devastating as Khabib Nurmagomedov was inside the octagon, again in the UFC?

