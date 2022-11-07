Jose Aldo Recalls Dana White Saving His Kid’s Life During His Wife’s Pregnancy

Jose Aldo is one of the greatest ever to step into the Octagon. But sometimes, even champions need miracles. With Aldo and his then-pregnant wife Vivianne, it was a candid message from Aldo’s former boss and UFC president Dana White.

A Family Matter

The entire thing happened when Jose Aldo asked Dana White to let him go from the 1 remaining fight on his contract. Aldo wanted to pursue other career options outside the UFC.

So, Aldo texted White to ask about the possibilities and he got a return text after some time. It said the UFC and its associated brands like the Performance Institute would always be open to him. White also added that he had a personal affection for Aldo and his family and would remain close even if Aldo departed from the UFC.

Aldo got emotional about the warm message and shared it with his wife. At the time, she was pregnant with Aldo’s second child and her blood pressure spiked on seeing the message. She was rushed to the hospital where the doctors discovered that she had preeclampsia.

It was a tense decision but the doctors decided to deliver Jose Aldo and Vivienne’s baby at 36 weeks. She had previously had a miscarriage and lost the baby so this was a really big scare for the couple.

“The actual birth was really crazy,” Aldo said. “It looked like everything would go wrong. He was born with a true knot [in his umbilical cord], and if we had waited two more weeks, I wouldn’t be at home with little Aldo here.”

Aldo III was born on September 18, 2022 and Jose Aldo decided to enjoy fatherhood. He also has a 10-year-old daughter named Joana with his wife Vivianne Perreira, who has a purple belt in jiu-jitsu. and has two pro Muay Thai fights to her name.

What is the future for Jose Aldo?

Andre Pederneiras, Aldo’s manager, got offers from several combat sports promotions ranging from MMA to boxing to Karate Combat. However, Aldo is most likely to keep away from MMA promotions since he is technically still under contract with the UFC.

However, he did mention that if he showed offers from Jiu-Jutsu, boxing or any offer to the UFC they would clear him.

Aldo also added that he is not pursuing a hasty conclusion to his contract with the UFC because a lot of people like to talk badly about the organization.

Aldo plans to explore pro-boxing after his other professional and familial obligations are met.

