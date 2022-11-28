“Juice Head Turkey”: Conor McGregor Called Out for ‘Unreal’ Transformation as He Shows Off Proper Twelve Gold Chain

The former two-weight champion Conor McGregor suffered a horrific injury in his third fight against rival Dustin Poirier in 2021. Ever since then, ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action.

The Dubliner has healed and is back in the gym within a year, though. The ex-champion has a big following. As a result, fans are fixated on their favorite UFC superstar as he prepares for a big comeback. Throughout his recovery process, McGregor has been quite active on social media. Thus, generates headlines for both positive and negative reasons.

Fans call out Conor McGregor for his physical transformation

In a recent Instagram photo, “The Notorious” flaunted his new personalized golden chain. The striking jewelry was created to reflect his Whiskey label, Proper Twelve. He opened the package at the Black Forge Inn and shared photos of himself wearing the chain without wearing a shirt.

The expensive chain appeared to be very stunning. However, many fans didn’t seem to be really interested in it. They were instead fixated on McGregor’s remarkable physical change.

Check out the comments from fans below:

The former champion has competed in lightweight, featherweight, and welterweight divisions in his professional MMA career. However, ‘The Notorious’ looks immensely huge than his natural physique in recent pictures.

Thus, it has increased suspicion among the fans and UFC pundits that the Irish star might be using banned substances. But nothing of the sort has come out yet. Also, McGregor has pulled out of USADA. Subsequently, he has raised many eyebrows.

Does McGregor have an opponent for his return?

No, the former UFC champion doesn’t have an official opponent for his UFC return. However, multiple times McGregor has hinted at fighting for the welterweight title in order to become the first UFC fighter to hold belts in three divisions.

Also, ‘The Notorious’ has gained a lot of mass. Hence, it might be possible that McGregor competes in the welterweight category on his return. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement.

When do you think McGregor will return and against who?