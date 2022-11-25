Has UFC Megastar Conor McGregor Accidentally Confessed to Using Steroids for Insane Physique?

Conor McGregor has once again made headlines, inviting suspicious questions his way with a transparent tweet, on Thursday. The ‘Notorious’ one has been out of action since July 2021 when he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula.

McGregor has since been in recovery amongst other things, focusing on his strength and conditioning while he aims to climb back to his former championship self. However, since his brutal injury, the Irish martial artist has put on a considerable amount of muscle mass.

The Mac does it best. pic.twitter.com/IRjNRzSZce — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2022

While it was initially assumed that it was normal, given that he was unable to work on his legs due to the effects of the surgery he underwent, the MMA community is becoming restless and is stressing a theory.

They are of the impression that the Irishman is under the influence of steroids, which has played a pivotal role in his current freakish physique. And the former UFC Lightweight champion hasn’t helped his case with his recent tweet, where he has confirmed his comeback.

Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old stated-

“I am clear for testing in February. I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight.”

Some reckon that ‘Mystic Mac’, has seemingly hinted at rumors that he is on steroids.

Is Conor McGregor on steroids?

Since the arrival of USADA into the UFC in the mid-2010s, it would be an understatement to say that the sport has become cleaner. Their stringent rules and regulations mean fighters can no longer use supplements to gain an unfair advantage.

As such, the US Anti-doping had since required athletes to enter their testing pool where they will be randomly tested during times of the day to pass a verdict that they are indeed clean. Although it has enhanced the sport from a just and fair standpoint, it had had its own share of cons.

Nonetheless, with McGregor all but confirming his return to the octagon, we might just see a rejuvenated and revitalized version of the ‘Notorious’ one.

His physique, however, has brought in questions about whether or not the former two-weight world champion is on steroids. While it might be true, odds are that it would be medically prescribed to help him with his recovery from the leg injury he sustained last year.

The quantity of the dose might be the subject of the question though as McGregor is currently the biggest version of himself that he has ever been.

Conor McGregor’s come back

Nevertheless, 2023 will see the martial arts revolutionist make his highly anticipated return to the octagon. Considering that he currently weighs in the region of 185-195 pounds, a return to lightweight seems unlikely.

The ‘Mac’ might just be returning at the extremely talent-packed 170lbs division. Although, the opponent could still make for a lightweight, with Justin Gaethje being highly touted as his reported opponent. However, there are a few options that are still being floated around.

