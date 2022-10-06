“More realistic than Tyrone Woodley vs Jake Paul”- Fans React To Michael B Jordan Getting Knocked Out While Filming for Creed

Take a look at fans reacting to American actor Michael B Jordan getting knocked out while filming a scene for his movie Creed.

Michael B Jordan is considered to be one of the finest actors in the world today and rightfully so. The American gives it his all while working on a project and sacrifices his blood, sweat and tears. While it might not be true in literal terms on most instances, being a part of Creed did take a lot out of him.

Fans compare Michael B Jordan’s knockout in Creed to Tyron Woodley’s knockout loss to Jake Paul

A video of him enduring a punch and getting knocked out while filming has resurfaced on the internet recently. In the video, the American actor can be seen being hit with a nasty right hook.

Michael B Jordon, “young creed and “getting KO’d for real! But he got up and did it again! That’s called guts!! pic.twitter.com/yFo3PVmvhA — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 9, 2015

Interestingly, Sylvester Stallone revealed that Michael B Jordan actually got knocked out during the scene. However, it is worth nothing that the American actor denied this during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show and suggested that Stallone was just pulling his legs.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Uncensored + (@mma.uncensoredplus)

Reacting to the same on the video’s comment section, fans ridiculed Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

Fans are ridiculing Tyron Woodley because of his knock out loss to Jake Paul in their rematch. While the chances of the fight being rigged are actually very low, the way Woodley got knocked out has constantly raised speculations.

ALSO READ: UFC Star and Fans React as TV Star Look-Alike Airline Employee Regrets Messing With Ex-NFL Player in a Viral Clip

Is Michael B Jordan working with a boxer for Creed III?

After two very successful Creed movies, Michael B Jordan is working on the upcoming addition of the franchise. Interestingly, the first two parts have seen boxers like Tony Bellew and Gabriel Rosado in the movie as well.

However, the latest addition to the franchise will see Canelo Alvarez be a part of the movie as well. The Mexican is arguably boxing’s biggest name at the moment. And because of it, having him in the movie will certainly be a great addition.

Canelo Alvarez has been cast in Michael B Jordan’s ‘CREED 3’. pic.twitter.com/NNsjnaUQBE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 16, 2022

That said, it will be interesting to see how well Canelo Alvarez does alongside Michael B Jordan in the movie.

ALSO READ: UNEARTHED: Picture of Drake and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Who Previously Said He ‘Didn’t Know’ the Rapper, Posing Together Goes Viral