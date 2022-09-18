$45M Earnings of Canelo Alvarez Puts Dana White Under Fans’ Fire After Kamaru Usman Made Less Than a Million at UFC 278

Dana White, the head of the UFC, came under fire from fans once more after it was revealed that Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin’s bout purse was considerably much higher than Kamaru Usman’s last title defense.

Last night the Mexican professional boxer Canelo Alvarez bounced back into the win column by defeating his old rival Gennady Golovkin in a blockbuster trilogy fight. According to the reports, Alvarez was guaranteed a whopping $45 million for the fight. However, after the win, he will earn even more from the pay-per-view bonus.

$45 million was just to show for the bout. Meanwhile, the former pound-for-pound UFC fighter earned less than two percent of Alvarez’s purse. That is, he made only $5,00,000, per reports. Again, the numbers do not include PPV points and bonuses.

To draw attention to the same, MMA Uncensored’s Instagram page published a post in which they displayed Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez’s earnings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA PACK (@mmapack)

Numerous fans criticized UFC president White, who is constantly held at gunpoint for fighters’ salary concerns, after observing the disparity in their earnings. Others, on the other hand, supported him as well.

ALSO READ: Dana White Lauds $400 Million Worth NFL Star Tom Brady, Who Once Invested in $4 Billion Valued UFC

Check out the comments from fans below:

Canelo Alvarez on Kamaru Usman’s UFC 278 loss

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ recently lost his UFC welterweight title and his number one spot on the pound-for-pound list against Leon Edwards. Even though Usman won the majority of the rounds, ‘Rocky’ was able to eliminate him in the fifth round by capitalizing on one slip-up.

Usman’s defeat shocked many people. And Alvarez went so far as to express his support for the former UFC champion. “This happens. Come by the sport. So everybody can lose, you never know. I think he was winning. Right? All the fighting, just one single punch, changed everything. But, look, he’s a great fighter,” Alvarez said.

The Nigerian-born UFC fighter has expressed his interest in a boxing match with Alvarez several times. However, the fight never materialized. And now, after this loss, Usman’s focus will be to retain his title and the number on the P4P spot.

ALSO READ: Hasbulla Aka ‘Mini Khabib’ Inks a Multi-Year Contract With Dana White’s $9 Billion Worth UFC Will Earn What ‘Many Fighters Do Not Get’

What was your reaction to Usman’s loss? What do you guys think about the difference between Usman and Alvarez’s pay?

Click here for more UFC news.