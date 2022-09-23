“The Struggle Is Real”: Jorge Masvidal Laughs as Joe Rogan Finds It Hard to Keep Eyes Off Ronda Rousey in an Old Weigh-In Video

Jorge Masvidal, the former UFC two-time welterweight title challenger, shared an old video of Joe Rogan, where he couldn’t take his eyes off Ronda Rousey during a weigh-in.

‘Gamebred’ hasn’t competed since his loss in March 2022. However, he frequently interacts with his fans on social media and also uploads hilarious memes on his pages.

Masvidal recently shared a clip of Ronda Rousey weighing in prior to her championship match against Miesha Tate at UFC 168 in 2018. Tate and Rousey were not the main subjects of the video, though.

Apparently, it was the UFC veteran color commentator who took the limelight. Rogan, who is present at almost every UFC weigh-in shows found it hard to keep his eyes off the champion.

Rogan was caught in the act and instantly became a subject of memes on the internet. Now even Masvidal uploaded it on his official Facebook page with the caption, “The struggle is real.”

However, this is not the only time Rogan got caught in this situation. Previously, he did something similar with the former UFC female champion Miesha Tate.

Joe Rogan shares a hilarious moment with Miesha Tate

The MMA enthusiast announces athletes before their weigh-in on the stage. And often he falls into an awkward situation. When Miesha Tate entered the stage at one such event at UFC 200, Rogan stumbled once more.

The camera caught Rogan trying to keep his eyes off Tate, who was taking off her clothes for the weigh-ins. Fans noticed this and instantly pointed it out on social media.

Later, Rogan talked about the same on Twitter. And even the former female champion, Tate, acknowledged the scenario. She took to her official Twitter account and reacted to it. However, everything was cool between the two.

What are your thoughts on Rogan getting caught in the situation? What are your thoughts on Tate’s reply?

