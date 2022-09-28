The Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer Once Drew Similarities Between UFC and Iconic Video Game Super Smash Bros: “More Damage”

Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer once drew parallels between UFC and the iconic video game franchise Super Smash Bros.

Former member of the world renowned YouTube group Try Guys, Ned Fulmer is an ardent fan of MMA. Interestingly, back in 2015, Fulmer drew a rather unconventional comparison between UFC and the Super Smash Bro. video game.

Ned Fulmer took to Twitter to suggest that UFC was like Super Smash Bros because as one takes more damage, it gets easier to get knocked out. Super Smash Bros. is an iconic crossover fighting game franchise.

“UFC is like Super Smash Bros. The more damage you take, the easier it is to get knocked out.”

Take a look at Ned Fulmer’s tweet below:

UFC is like Super Smash Bros. The more damage you take, the easier it is to get knocked out. — Ned Fulmer (@nedfulmer) March 1, 2015

While the comparison might not seem realistic, it is true to an extent. The fighter’s wear and tear eventually start to come to the surface. As the years pass on, many fighters even lose their ability to sustain damage.

Why was Ned Fulmer released from the Try Guys?

In a shocking story that broke out recently, it was revealed that Ned Fulmer was being released from the Try Guys. This happened as it was revealed that he cheated on his wife.

Ned Fulmer later admitted to being in a “consensual workspace relationship” with a colleague. In a Twitter post, the former Try Guys member apologized for his actions.

He further suggested that he will now focus all of his attention on his marriage and children. He said,

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Take a look at his Twitter post below:

