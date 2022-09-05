“This just feels weird. Who sanctioned this? Why we allowing this??” – Fans respond to Israel Adesanya’s criticism of a recent mixed martial arts match between a man and a transwoman

In a recent mixed martial arts match, a trans woman was pitted against a guy, which Israel Adesanya found objectionable.

On June 2022, Shane Mistretta and Gita Figueroa squared off at the WCFL (World Class Fight League) 32 event. The MMA community on Twitter reacted to Adesanya’s response to the tweet in various ways.

Israel Adesanya, the middleweight champion of the UFC, doesn’t hold back when he speaks his mind. He frequently offers his opinion and has developed a reputation as someone who isn’t scared to say what he thinks.

The topic of transgender athletes competing against cisgender competitors in sports is hotly contested. Mistretta won the WCFL 32 match against Figueroa, who managed to put on a quick but brave fight.

Adesanya expressed his displeasure by asking who authorised the fight on Twitter:

“This just feels weird. Who sanctioned this? Why we allowing this??”

The chance to mock Adesanya, who has received some criticism for his recent performances, was seized upon by MMA fans.

He was made fun of by @danielk31530638, who suggested that if he loses against Alex Pereira in UFC 281, he’ll be able to employ a similar defence:

Perhaps you could use this for an excuse when Alex knocks you out. — daniel kendall (@danielk31530638) September 2, 2022

Another commenter said that this bout was more fascinating than those between Adesanya and other fighters:

“More entertaining than your fights.”

More entertaining than your fights — Youssouf Sabaly (@SabalyYoussouf) September 2, 2022 @kidder83 referred to Adesanya’s remarks as prejudiced and demanded a distinct league for transgender athletes: “Ur not even saying anything constructive, this gives bigotry lmao. Like why not advocate for a trans league so they can have their own playing field? If they wanna fight they should be allowed.” Ur not even saying anything constructive, this gives bigotry lmao Like why not advocate for a trans league so they can have their own playing field? If they wanna fight they should be allowed — Half-Breed LeBeau ☮️ (@kidder83) September 2, 2022 Here are some great reactions by fan around the world:

You want her to fight women instead? — Tom (@avfctom_) September 2, 2022

Who should a trans-woman fight? A woman? That would be very unfair. I think this is pretty fair. — samir (@strongstylesam) September 2, 2022

What’s the problem though? Kinda surprised that you have an issue — Marty Juiceman (@juiceman_marty) September 2, 2022

Fought better than you do bro — JS (@ogGWS) September 2, 2022

Izzy halfway there thō — Brandonian🍌☀️ (@DankEureka) September 2, 2022

Firstly I don’t know if you’re being sexist or not but if you are stop and yes we’re allowing this because it’s a match between two qualified individuals no one is judging 😬😬 — Amaduah_ (@Amaduah_) September 3, 2022

Israel Adesanya asserts that in his matchup with Alex Pereira at UFC 281, he will seize the universe’s chance

Israel Adesanya, the middleweight champion of the UFC, has the ideal chance to exact revenge on old kickboxing foe Alex Pereira. On November 12, 2022, at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden, “The Last Stylebender”, will square off against the Brazilian “Poatan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender)

After winning his sixth championship defence against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276, he seized the chance to set up a matchup with Alex Pereira. Israel Adesanya stated that he is looking forward to a new challenge during his ESPN MMA fight preview:

”I run towards the fire, and this is no different. And again, after he beat me in Brazil, I never had any plans of trying to get revenge or anything like that, because I don’t hold onto things, I let go of things. I’m telling you, the universe has presented this to me and it’s right there, it’s the perfect alley-oop, and I’m going to slam that b**ch.”

Adesanya added:

“I’m excited to have someone who’s going to attack me, who’s going to actually try and finish me.”

Watch the ESPN MMA interview below:

