UFC

“This just feels weird. Who sanctioned this? Why we allowing this??” – Fans respond to Israel Adesanya’s criticism of a recent mixed martial arts match between a man and a transwoman

Israel Adesanya
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
IND vs SL Head to Head in T20: India vs Sri Lanka T20 head to head records
Next Article
Ray Allen put Stephen Curry on a whole different category, compared himself to $85 Million Warriors star instead