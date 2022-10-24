UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Payouts, Purses and Salary- How Much Did the Fighters Make?
Afnan Chougle
|Mon Oct 24 2022
UFC 280 was one of the biggest pay-per-views of 2022, which took place last weekend inside the Etihad arena in Abu Dhabi. The event, with an action-packed fight card surely lived up to the hype and delivered what fans expected from it.
The event featured two title fights: lightweight and bantamweight. In the co-main event, we saw Aljamain Sterling defend his bantamweight strap against the former champion TJ Dillashaw via a KO/TKO in the second round.
Meanwhile, the main event gave us a new UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev as ‘The Second Eagle of Dagestan’ defeated former champion Charles Oliveira via submission in the second round.
Apart from the main event and co-main event, a bantamweight fight on the main card, Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan, also entertained the fans. ‘Suga’ defeated ‘No Mercy’ via a split decision. The bout earned the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus.
Meanwhile, welterweight contender Belal Muhammad stopped Sean Brady in the second round, putting an end to the latter’s undefeated streak. Muhammad earned a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for his triumph.
After the conclusion of the much-anticipated event, here we look at the salaries of the UFC 280 fighters.
UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Payouts, Purses, and Salary
The UFC hasn’t officially released the payouts of the UFC 280 fighters. Thus, the amount given below is subject to change. However, these figures are according to the reports made by TotalSport.
|Fighters
|Base salary
|Pay-per-view/promotional bonus
|Performance/win bonus
|Total payouts
|MAIN CARD
|Charles Oliveira
|$750k
|$542k
|$1.2M
|Islam Makhachev
|$500k
|$382k
|$150K
|$1.03M
|TJ Dillashaw
|$110k
|$10k
|$120k
|Aljamain Sterling
|$350k
|$220k
|$100k
|$670k
|Petr Yan
|$210k
|$10k
|$50k
|$270k
|Sean O’Malley
|$300k
|$15k
|$150k
|$465k
|Beneil Dariush
|$200k
|$10
|$100k
|$310k
|Mateusz Gamrot
|$75k
|$5k
|$80k
|Katlyn Chookagian
|$60k
|$10k
|$7.6k
|$77.6k
|Manon Fiorot
|$38k
|$5k
|$38k
|$73.4k
|PRELIMINARY CARD
|Belal Muhammad
|$200k
|$10k
|$150k
|$360k
|Sean Brady
|$45k
|$5k
|$50k
|Makhmud Muradov
|$28k
|$5k
|$33k
|Caio Borralho
|$10k
|$4k
|$10k
|$24k
|Volkan Oezdemir
|$75k
|$10k
|$85k
|Nikita Krylov
|$60k
|$5k
|$60k
|$125k
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|$20k
|$5k
|$20k
|$35k
|Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
|$10k
|$4k
|$14k
|Armen Petrosyan
|$10k
|$4k
|$10k
|$24k
|AJ Dobson
|$10k
|$4k
|$14k
|Muhammad Mokaev
|$16k
|$5k
|$16
|$37k
|Malcolm Gordon
|$22k
|$5k
|$27k
|Karol Rosa
|$30k
|$5k
|$30k
|$65k
|Lina Lansberg
|$30k
|$5k
|$35k
