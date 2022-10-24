footer logo
HomeSearch

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Payouts, Purses and Salary- How Much Did the Fighters Make?

Afnan Chougle
|Mon Oct 24 2022

Cover Image for UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Payouts, Purses and Salary- How Much Did the Fighters Make?

UFC 280 was one of the biggest pay-per-views of 2022, which took place last weekend inside the Etihad arena in Abu Dhabi. The event, with an action-packed fight card surely lived up to the hype and delivered what fans expected from it.

The event featured two title fights: lightweight and bantamweight. In the co-main event, we saw Aljamain Sterling defend his bantamweight strap against the former champion TJ Dillashaw via a KO/TKO in the second round.

Meanwhile, the main event gave us a new UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev as ‘The Second Eagle of Dagestan’ defeated former champion Charles Oliveira via submission in the second round.

Apart from the main event and co-main event, a bantamweight fight on the main card, Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan, also entertained the fans. ‘Suga’ defeated ‘No Mercy’ via a split decision. The bout earned the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus.

ALSO READ: ’Fathers Plan Come to Fruition: UFC Twitter Reacts After Islam Makhachev Crowned New Lightweight Champion Alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 280

Meanwhile, welterweight contender Belal Muhammad stopped Sean Brady in the second round, putting an end to the latter’s undefeated streak. Muhammad earned a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for his triumph.

After the conclusion of the much-anticipated event, here we look at the salaries of the UFC 280 fighters.

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Payouts, Purses, and Salary

The UFC hasn’t officially released the payouts of the UFC 280 fighters. Thus, the amount given below is subject to change. However, these figures are according to the reports made by TotalSport.

Fighters Base salaryPay-per-view/promotional bonusPerformance/win bonus Total payouts
MAIN CARD
Charles Oliveira $750k$542k$1.2M
Islam Makhachev$500k$382k$150K$1.03M
TJ Dillashaw$110k$10k$120k
Aljamain Sterling $350k$220k$100k$670k
Petr Yan$210k$10k$50k$270k
Sean O’Malley$300k$15k$150k$465k
Beneil Dariush $200k$10$100k$310k
Mateusz Gamrot$75k$5k$80k
Katlyn Chookagian$60k$10k$7.6k$77.6k
Manon Fiorot $38k$5k$38k$73.4k
PRELIMINARY CARD
Belal Muhammad$200k$10k$150k$360k
Sean Brady$45k$5k$50k
Makhmud Muradov$28k$5k$33k
Caio Borralho$10k$4k$10k$24k
Volkan Oezdemir$75k$10k$85k
Nikita Krylov$60k$5k$60k$125k
Abubakar Nurmagomedov$20k$5k$20k$35k
Gadzhi Omargadzhiev $10k $4k$14k
Armen Petrosyan$10k$4k$10k$24k
AJ Dobson$10k$4k$14k
Muhammad Mokaev$16k$5k$16$37k
Malcolm Gordon$22k$5k$27k
Karol Rosa $30k$5k$30k$65k
Lina Lansberg $30k$5k$35k

ALSO READ: “Wannabe Street Gangster”: Fans Batter ‘Dumb**’ Khamzat Chimaev as He Gets Into a Brawl With Team Khabib Nurmagomedov Following Islam Makhachev’s Win at UFC 280

What do you guys think about the salaries of the fighters?

 

 

 

About the author
Afnan Chougle

Afnan Chougle

Afnan Chougle is a UFC author at The Sports Rush. Besides writing, this media graduate is an integral part of the content managing team for combat sports. Before joining The Sports Rush, Afnan gained valuable experience as an intern at Jio Studios Production House. He uses his experience and passion to further his professional career and provide unique insight into all things UFC and combat sports. A Khabib Nurmagomedov fan, Afnan, has religiously followed MMA ever since UFC 229. Other than 'The Eagle' he adores Muhammad Ali. Furthermore, he is a fan of Joe Rogan and seldom misses an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. Apart from his professional exploits as a UFC journalist, Afnan enjoys catching Hotboxin episodes, honing his skills as an amateur actor/boxer, and loves going on occasional treks.

Read more from Afnan Chougle