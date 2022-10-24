UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Payouts, Purses and Salary- How Much Did the Fighters Make?

UFC 280 was one of the biggest pay-per-views of 2022, which took place last weekend inside the Etihad arena in Abu Dhabi. The event, with an action-packed fight card surely lived up to the hype and delivered what fans expected from it.

The event featured two title fights: lightweight and bantamweight. In the co-main event, we saw Aljamain Sterling defend his bantamweight strap against the former champion TJ Dillashaw via a KO/TKO in the second round.

Meanwhile, the main event gave us a new UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev as ‘The Second Eagle of Dagestan’ defeated former champion Charles Oliveira via submission in the second round.

Apart from the main event and co-main event, a bantamweight fight on the main card, Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan, also entertained the fans. ‘Suga’ defeated ‘No Mercy’ via a split decision. The bout earned the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus.

Meanwhile, welterweight contender Belal Muhammad stopped Sean Brady in the second round, putting an end to the latter’s undefeated streak. Muhammad earned a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for his triumph.

After the conclusion of the much-anticipated event, here we look at the salaries of the UFC 280 fighters.

UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev Payouts, Purses, and Salary

The UFC hasn’t officially released the payouts of the UFC 280 fighters. Thus, the amount given below is subject to change. However, these figures are according to the reports made by TotalSport.

Fighters Base salary Pay-per-view/promotional bonus Performance/win bonus Total payouts MAIN CARD Charles Oliveira $750k $542k $1.2M Islam Makhachev $500k $382k $150K $1.03M TJ Dillashaw $110k $10k $120k Aljamain Sterling $350k $220k $100k $670k Petr Yan $210k $10k $50k $270k Sean O’Malley $300k $15k $150k $465k Beneil Dariush $200k $10 $100k $310k Mateusz Gamrot $75k $5k $80k Katlyn Chookagian $60k $10k $7.6k $77.6k Manon Fiorot $38k $5k $38k $73.4k PRELIMINARY CARD Belal Muhammad $200k $10k $150k $360k Sean Brady $45k $5k $50k Makhmud Muradov $28k $5k $33k Caio Borralho $10k $4k $10k $24k Volkan Oezdemir $75k $10k $85k Nikita Krylov $60k $5k $60k $125k Abubakar Nurmagomedov $20k $5k $20k $35k Gadzhi Omargadzhiev $10k $4k $14k Armen Petrosyan $10k $4k $10k $24k AJ Dobson $10k $4k $14k Muhammad Mokaev $16k $5k $16 $37k Malcolm Gordon $22k $5k $27k Karol Rosa $30k $5k $30k $65k Lina Lansberg $30k $5k $35k

