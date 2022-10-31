UFC Star Recalled ‘Coward’ Colby Covington Getting Cornered by Russians for Disrespecting Khabib Nurmagomedov

The former UFC interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington, is infamous for his ‘bad boy’ persona. The 34-year-old enjoys mocking fellow UFC fighters in his videos. Many fight fans enjoy this side of the Californian and it has gained him a huge following.

However, Covington’s this characteristic sometimes gets him in trouble, as also revealed by a former welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal in an interview.

What did Jorge Masvidal say about Colby Covington and Khabib Nurmagomedov?

In one of his interviews with ESPN MMA, ‘Gamebred’ described his rivalry with the Californian. Both the welterweight stars were in the same American Top Team gym in the past.

During one instance, according to Masvidal, Covington made fun of the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has a cult following in Russia. Covington’s words, however, didn’t sit well with the Russians in the gym.

Subsequently, the Russians confronted the Californian inside the bathroom, per Masvidal. ‘Gamebred’ further added that Covington instantly apologized and stated that it was just business.

“He is such a coward. He was like, no, no, never again bro,” ‘Gamebred’ said. The Floridian and Covington are former best friends. However, they turned into vicious rivals and fought last year inside the UFC octagon, where Covington defeated Masvidal. Now, ‘Chaos’ is waiting for his next fight, which appears to be happening soon.

UFC is working on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington

According to many reports, the UFC is currently working on making a blockbuster welterweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington. Even the UFC president Dana White is interested in it.

Both Covington and Chimaev are two of the most explosive fighters in the division. The Russian-born Swedish fighter is currently undefeated, while ‘Chaos’ has recently bounced back into the win column.

Although the bout is in the talks, there has been no official announcement of the same. However, if it comes to fruition, it will surely be a delightful treat for the fans.

