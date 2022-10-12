WATCH: Nate Diaz Details Why He Once Slapped ‘Motherf**ker’ Khabib Nurmagomedov in Front of 12 Russians

Nate Diaz once detailed an incident that led to him slapping former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in front of his Russian teammates.

Nate Diaz, the Stockton slugger, is one of the most controversial personalities in the history of the UFC. The former welterweight fighter never shied upon sharing his unfazed thoughts on things that he didn’t like and had a ferocious attitude.

Thus, he never tolerated any odd behavior towards him, be it inside the UFC or outside of it. Something similar happened at one instance when Diaz interacted with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What did Nate Diaz say about the incident?

The Stockton’s second child claimed to have slapped ‘The Eagle’ at a World Series of Fighting event in 2015 in a previous interview with ESPN. Diaz went to the event to support his friend Jake Shields.

Eventually, Nurmagomedov and his team attended the event as well. At the stands, the teammates with Nurmagomedov posed for a picture with Diaz in the background.

After that, according to Diaz, they laughed and made fun of the Stockton slugger. Diaz then admitted that he had slapped the Russian fighter in front of his teammates.

Nate Diaz on why he slapped Khabib at WSOF 22 👀 pic.twitter.com/5QnM2gwCnl — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 10, 2022

“I slapped him in his face for making fun of me and I’m like, ‘What?’ And he didn’t do nothing,” Diaz said. Following that, a brawl started between both teams. But they were separated by security.

However, Diaz claimed he waited for ‘The Eagle’ outside. “So I waited for the motherf**ker to come out there,” Diaz said. After which, the teams collided again outside of the Arena. Check the video below.

Diaz hints at WWE move

The Stockton slugger ended his UFC contract last month after bagging a huge win against veteran Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Ever since then, fans were waiting to see what Diaz does next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Diaz (@natediaz209)

Recently, the former UFC fighter shared a picture of himself with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon with the caption, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next.” This led many fans to believe that Diaz might be considering a WWE move after departing from the UFC.

Do you guys think Diaz will sign a WWE contract? What are your thoughts on Diaz’s altercation with Nurmagomedov?