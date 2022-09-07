“What they got me doing right now is acting like I called for this fight” – Nate Diaz reveals that he did not ask to fight Khamzat Chimaev

Nate Diaz and his troubles with the UFC still persist today. The ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner, has shared an intriguing perspective on his fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

It’s officially fight week! The UFC has a blockbuster of a pay-per-view on its hand for its fans!

UFC 279 sees the return of the hottest talent in all of Mixed martial arts, Khamzat Chimaev! In addition, the card will also witness the homecoming of UFC veteran, Nate Diaz. The two are scheduled for a five-round bout in the main event.

The co-main event features a fight between, former UFC interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, and number 13 ranked Welterweight Li Jingliang.

‘El Cucuy’ is making his long-awaited return at 170lbs. Ferguson, who last contested at 170lbs, when he won the ‘Ultimate Fighter’ in 2012, is looking to end his four-fight-losing skid.

An underrated contest on the coveted pay-per-view is another Welterweight event between the entertaining Kevin Holland and the ever-game Daniel Rodriguez. A fun scrap, that reeks of violence.

Nate Diaz has spilled the beans, on how the fight came to fruition and shared his insight on the fight with ‘Borz’.

With the fight being the last on Diaz’s UFC contract, a tenure that has spanned 15 years, Diaz hasn’t minced his words this time as well.

Speaking to the media, Nate stated-

“I’m the champion of the whole UFC, altogether. And, I don’t give a f***. “What they got me doing right now is acting like I called for this fight, which I didn’t call for, and I don’t want, didn’t want and still don’t want but I don’t give a f***.”

Diaz’s long overdue problems with the UFC have not gone anywhere.

Not one to shy away from speaking his mind on the promotion, Diaz shared how in his opinion, the UFC has repeatedly fleeced and misled him time and time again.

Nate Diaz has been one of the most real fighters to step foot in the octagon. No personas, no acts. Just a man, who wants to fight everybody, whilst making the bread.

How do you see the fight playing out?

