“Chimaev is not a real gangster” – Paulo Costa goes off on Khamzat Chimaev ahead of his clash against Nate Diaz at UFC 279

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa has made the headlines once again with his comments on Khamzat Chimaev.

In the aftermath of his grueling fight with former Middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, which saw the former walk away with a convincing victory, Costa took to social media to resume his antics.

Nice to see yo fixed that nose 👃 brotha 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lD0P8S4DCP — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 1, 2022

‘Borrachinha’, who is currently ranked sixth in a packet middleweight division, is on the hunt for another victory, that could catapult him into the ‘Top five’ rankings.

Paulo Costa is looking to enter the title fray once again, since losing to the champion, Israel Adesanya in September of 2020.

In the wake of his loss to Adesanya, the ‘Eraser’ was booked for a bout against a former title challenger in his own right, Marvin Vettori.

Amidst the build-up to the fight, controversy kicked in. Costa, being the forthright man caused a ruckus, with regard to his pay, and eventually missed weight by a staggering 19 pounds. A whole other division.

Paulo would go on to lose the bout via, a unanimous decision to Vettori, falling back in line for a subsequent title shot.

Paulo Costa rips Khamzat Chimaev, and addresses him as a “fake gangster”.

Not one to shy away from expressing his thoughts, Costa has made the rounds within the Mixed Martial arts circle.

‘Borachinha’ gave a scathing opinion on the highly anticipated UFC 279 main event. The bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz is scheduled for September 10th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)

Chimaev, who is on his quest for capturing the UFC welterweight championship, has to go through the legendary Nathan Diaz, to claim his stake, for the gold.

The duo is set to meet in the octagon, in a five-round fight, with the winner all but guaranteed a title shot. With ‘Borz’ fluctuating between Middleweight and Welterweight, the rosters of either division have been put on notice.

Costa, a long-time member of the 185 lbs roster, can be heard giving his analysis of the fight.

Going as far as slating the Swede, and calling him a ‘fake gangster’, whilst reiterating multiple times, that Nate Diaz, is the ‘real gangster’.

“Chimaev is not real gangster you know. Nate Diaz is real gangster. Chimaev is just a gourmet Chechen.” Costa says in the video. “Nate Diaz will f*ck him up, okay? I’m with Nate Diaz all day. All day, Nate Diaz,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CombaTalk (@combatalk)

The UFC 279 main event, will be a barn buster, to say the least, and fans can expect fireworks from the two warriors. How do you see the fight playing out?

