WWE Star Who Defeated Jon Jones Twice in Wrestling Claims: “I Don’t Think He Used Any PEDs”

Jon Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, has never actually tasted defeat in the UFC, except the DQ in 2009. However, he has been outperformed twice by a WWE star and former MMA fighter during his wrestling days. Now, that WWE star has shared his experience defeating ‘Bones’ twice in a recent interview.

That former MMA fighter is none other than the now WWE Raw star Matt Riddle. Riddle has had a fair share of fighting. He had a good UFC stint from 2003 to 2013. However, he departed from the promotion after failing multiple drug tests.

Jon Jones never cheated him, says Matt Riddle

The WWE star recently appeared on the DC&RC show with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. The latter was a referee at one of Riddle’s recent WWE matches. Following that, he invited Riddle to his show.

During the conversation, DC questioned Riddle about Jones’s steroid use during their competition. It is interesting to note that DC has fought ‘Bones’ twice in the UFC. But was bested by him on both the occasion. However, one of their bought was overruled due to Jones’s drug test failure.

On the other hand, the now WWE star found success twice against ‘Bones’ during their school wrestling days. While answering DC’s question, Riddle completely denied the claims.

“I don’t think when I beat him he was cheating yet, I don’t think he used any PEDs or was on any stimulants or anything like that. I think he was young,” Riddle said.

‘Bones’ in the UFC

‘Bones’ has ruled the light heavyweight division of UFC for a long time. However, the American fighter, in 2020, vacated his title and announced a move to the heavyweight division.

Now, it has been two years since ‘Bones’ vacated the belt. He is inactive in the division for a long-time. But the wait just might be over. As the UFC is working on an interim heavyweight title fight for Jones in the next year.

