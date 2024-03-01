Ex-UFC Double Champ Daniel Cormier Rebukes Nate Diaz Echoing Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Mockery

Daniel Cormier has come out all guns blazing at Nate Diaz. The former UFC fighter recently called Cormier a “b*tch” for something he said. ‘DC’ stated that Diaz does not deserve to headline a card when there are a lot of young, talented fighters out there. In response to this, the Stockton native claimed that Cormier is the complete opposite of a fighter. The former double champ had enough of the trash talk and decided to come back at him, posting a video on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Nate Diaz lost all respect for Daniel Cormier when he made those comments. In classic Nate Diaz style, he berated the former champion.

However, this time around, Cormier did not sit back and take it lightly. He gave it back to Diaz, citing Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s views on him:

Advertisement

“One time I was talking to Khabib and it was when Nate was coming at Khabib. And Khabib said…this man has lost 12 or 13 fights in his career….I can’t take this guy seriously.”

Daniel Cormier went on to say that he and Nate Diaz were on different planets as fighters. Cormier was a UFC double champion, and Diaz had never won anything. However, after responding to him he held out an olive branch and asked Diaz to come discuss things with him.

Daniel Cormier asks Nate Diaz to squash the beef and discuss their problems like men

Daniel Cormier is not the type to have beef with people, especially after retiring from the sport. He now works as a commentator for the UFC and is nothing but respectful to fighters.

Following his response to Nate Diaz, he gave the Stockton native a chance to squash the beef. He wants Diaz to come talk to him:

“Here’s the deal, I ain’t got a problem with you. When I see you, I’m gonna tip my hat off to you. If you want to say something to me, come up to me, tell me…we can discuss it like men.”

Advertisement

Daniel Cormier does not want any beef with the Stockton native. He hopes that the pair can resolve their issues by talking face-to-face like real men.

Nate Diaz is yet to respond to Cormier’s request to squash the beef. However, unfortunately, Diaz is not the peaceful kind.