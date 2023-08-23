2 Years Before Comparing Himself With Conor McGregor, Shaquille O’Neal Backed the UFC Star After His Slip: “He Became Quite the…”

Conor McGregor has had a tumultuous past couple of years. He has not won a single fight since the beginning of 2020 against Donald Cerrone. During his fall of Grace, MMA fan Shaquille O’Neal gave consolation and words of sympathy to Conor McGregor. He once even compared himself with the Notorios and 2 years after the comparison McGregor was having a rough patch and O’Neal showed him sympathy.

Conor McGregor has not featured inside the octagon since his horrific leg break back in 2021 against Dustin Poirier. McGregor is in talks to fight Michael Chandler as his next opponent. What’s more, he is currently tied up in the shoot of TUF 31.

McGregor released a docuseries on Netflix which showcased how low he felt when he lost to Poirier. During that time, O’Neal showed his support to McGregor, showing him that the NBA star was on his side.

Shaquille O’Neal sympathized with Conor McGregor

O’Neal once revealed that it is quite difficult to remain at the top of your game throughout your career. The 4x NBA champion addressed the fact that McGregor was absent from the sport for a long time and it does affect your performance.

O’Neal said, “It is hard to be on top forever, you know what I am saying? [Conor McGregor] took a leave. He was absent for a while. He became quite the businessman, but it’s hard to be on top all the time. When you are on top, a lot of people want your position so… like, they know you are training two hours a day, well, they want your spot so they will train four hours a day. It happens to the best of us. Look, there’s only one guy out there that has not ever taken defeat, and that’s the great Floyd Mayweather. Everybody else: we won, we lost, we come back, we lost again. We fall off, and we come back again. There is only one guy who can say, ‘I have never lost to anyone. I don’t know how that feels like.’ And that’s the great Floyd Mayweather.“

O’Neal said that it is quite rare to see fighters and athletes remain unbeaten throughout their careers. One such fighter is Floyd Mayweather who has already faced McGregor and beaten him. What’s more, once O’Neal even drew a comparison of himself with McGregor.

When O’Neal compared himself with McGregor

O’Neal backs McGregor to do well upon his comeback and redemption arc. Not only that, the NBA star is backing the Irishman to win another UFC title in his trophy arsenal. According to TalkSport, O’Neal revealed about this while speaking with Inside Fightnig during an interview.

O’Neal said, “I expect a great show. He’s always been a great showman. He’s always been a great competitor. Me and him have a similar type of blood. When you doubt us, that’s when we rise. They doubted him, he went to the top. You know, took a couple of bumps, went away for a while and he trained. He’s looking real good. I know he’s going to come back with vengeance. People like me and him, we love the roar of the crowd. I know he will [be a champion again].“

It remains unclear whether McGregor will even fight again in 2023. Thus, it is highly unlikely that McGregor will get the opportunity to make a title charge anytime soon. However, the fans and O’Neal are rooting for his success inside and outside the octagon.