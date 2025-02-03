‘Skinny Daniel Cormier Is Real’: Fans Spot ‘Fresh Prince of Bell Air’ Vibes as DC’s Old Picture From College Wrestling Goes Viral

UFC veteran Daniel Cormier gets made fun of a lot for the weight he’s put on since retiring from MMA. Okay, it’s just lightweight champion Islam Makhachev pulling his legs. Islam even turned Khabib Nurmagomedov’s flight fiasco into a ‘fat joke’ directed at Cormier. However, did you know DC wasn’t always like this? Of course, he was in better shape during his fighting days but that’s not what we are talking about either!

An MMA fan probably scourged the deep ends of the internet for this picture but he did find it. It is from Cormier’s days as a college wrestling champion. And boy, does he look good!

“Skinny Daniel Cormier isn’t real he cannot hurt you” Skinny Daniel Cormier: pic.twitter.com/XV2CR4Fp54 — Liam⚔️ (@LiamHealy16) January 27, 2025

As far as the caption goes, let’s be honest. Skinny or not, DC can hurt you.

Now, people obviously couldn’t believe this was Cormier and joked that Artificial Intelligence had gone too far this time. There were a lot of comments like “AI is getting out of control” and “I don’t believe it, this is AI for sure“. But what really cracked everyone up was a comparison to characters from an iconic Will Smith 1990s sitcom.

This fan aptly pointed out as much as he said, “Looks like a side character from Fresh Prince of Bel Air“.

Looks like a side character from Fresh Prince of Bel Aire. — Scott Wyllie (@TheWyllieScott) January 27, 2025

Some others brought in Makhachev into the conversation and joked, “nobody show this to Islam“. This fan, who seemingly meant business, hypothesized about Cormier fighting at middleweight in the UFC and said, “Could you imagine DC just throwing people out of the damn cage at 185? He was already UFC Champ and ran the heavyweight division for a while. He would’ve been an absolute terror in the smaller weight classes“.

Could you imagine DC just throwing people out of the damn cage at 185? He was already UFC Champ and ran the heavyweight division for a while. He wouldve been an absolute terror in the smaller weight classes https://t.co/rMrh3BNKAV — Clint MacLean (@DieHardMMAPod) January 27, 2025

Well, he could have been. But truth be told, he was a terror in the light heavyweight division as well. There’s a good chance he didn’t move to heavyweight in his prime because his teammate Cain Velasquez was still competing for the title there! He might act all cuddly and funny, while never taking himself seriously now, but those who watched Cormier drop opponents on their heads, know differently.

Rogan calls DC ‘a tank of a human being’

By the time DC got to the UFC in his 30s, he didn’t have any abs. He was 5’11” and a little bit potbellied. And yet in his 26-fight run in the sport, he fought guys that were much bigger and looked far stronger than him. He defeated almost all of them and retired with an incredible record of 22-3-0 (1 NC).

Joe Rogan had the best seat in the house to watch most of these fights. In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he details the intensity that Cormier would bring into the octagon.

“He’s just such an insane tank of a human being. His wrestling was so insane and just his will was so insane. Dominated two different divisions. He was a killer.The nicest f***ing guy you’d ever meet in your life… If you were hanging around him, you’d never believe that could pick up anybody in the room and smash them on their head. You would never believe it.”

Rogan’s not even exaggerating. During the course of his career, Cormier fought and won against the likes of Anthony Johnson, Alexander Gustafsson, Anderson Silva, Derrick Lewis, Frank Mir, and Stipe Miocic.

So, don’t get fooled by goofy DC you see on your TV screens today!