“If Strickland Said This, She’d Be Laughing”: Nina Marie Daniele Under Fire for Calling Out MMA Guru Fat-Shaming a Scribe

Nina Marie Daniele recently called out Jack Slack for his ‘fatshaming’ comment about an MMA journalist during a recent UFC 307 press conference. Slack, AKA MMA Guru, used the picture of Amy Kaplan, a scribe doing her job and made fun of her, which did not sit well with the influencer. However, now, the MMA community is calling out Nina for assumed hypocrisy.

So, Nina’s penned a long message where she called Slack a vermin and dissed him for all the crap he’s pulled through out the years.

However, given Nina’s own stories history of controversial and borderline bigoted takes with the likes of Sean Strickland, fans have been asking her to take the activism down a notch.

“But when Strickland says the most wild unhinged stuff and you do nothing but laugh and vibe. You’re intellectually dishonest. You won’t go at Strickland cuz he gets your views”

One fan replied with a photo of Sean Strickland giving his views on obese people and raised a valid question,

“This your best friend? Why mad now?”

Another fan spoke about how Strickland has said worse things and Daniele has never called him out for it,

“to be fair strickland says and has said way worse than that and you’re best friends with him lol”

This fan called out the UFC content creator by sarcastically saying it’s only okay for Strickland to body shame people,

“Ur right Nina ! It’s only funny when Sean body shames someone”

According to this user, Daniele’s argument is completely void because she is friends with Sean Strickland,

“You’re friends with Strickland”

Yet another fan asked Nina Marie Daniele why she stays quiet when Strickland says offensive things,

“What about sean strickland when he does this shit”

Well Daniele saw all the tweets questioning her legitimacy when her so-called friend Sean Strickland says a lot of unhinged things. So she decided to clear the air.

Nina defends Strickland… Again!

Sean Strickland is probably one of the most unhinged fighters in the UFC at the moment. While he doesn’t do much of that whole manly thing in the octagon, outside of it, he sounds like a redneck version of Jordan Peterson.

From anti-LGBTQ to racist comments, Strickland has done it all and often on a platform provided by Nina herself.

So, after hearing all the backlash from the fans regarding her support of Strickland, the UFC content creator penned a long message defending him,

“Sean says a lot of things I don’t agree with. I’ll call him all the time to delete shit and take it down. Ultimately, when Sean knows he’s wrong he apologizes or takes it down.”

Now, that’s just not true. There are likely to be more bigoted Sean Strickland tweets/comments than there were significant strikes in his last fight!