UFC 300 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway BMF Title Fight

UFC 300 is set to place in a matter of days. The main event is between Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill. However, excitement is also building for the contest between Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway’s BMF clash. This match-up has been intriguing for reasons more than one and notable personas have chimed in with their predictions for the match.

Such an excitement has led to the question of how much the duo will earn from their upcoming bout. According to NYfights, their fight purse is speculated. However, it also bears mention that the disclosed numbers are claimed not to be accurate but only an approximate estimation. As per the report, Gaethje is set to earn at least $750,000 for fighting Holloway. Whereas, Holloway is supposed to earn significantly more, $970,000, to be precise.

While the numbers are surely promising, both the fighters can walk out pocketing more money based on how well a show they put up inside the octagon. Such a possibility is even more in discussion now after Dana White’s insane announcement.

Dana White promises a $300k bonus

Usually, fighters receive incentives in the form of bonuses. For a long time, the post-fight bonus amount has remained fixed and has not exceeded the $50,000 mark. However, to honor UFC 300, White and Co. deemed fit to increase the bonuses up to $300,000. During the pre-fight press conference, White was asked to increase the bonus.

White replied, questioning as to what quantum should it be increased? In response, several fighters, including Gaethje, shouted, “300.” Much to everyone’s surprise, White very decisively responded,

“300? It is done.”

Soon after White’s confirmation, the crowd started chanting his name, and the fighters appreciated this new initiative. Now, the stakes, the fights, and the bonuses are at their all-time peak. Thus, on April 13, the MMA world will witness the greatest spectacle in the history of the UFC.