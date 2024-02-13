UFC Star Alleges Super Bowl LVIII ‘Rigged’ Links to ‘Satanic Leader’ Taylor Swift Participation in Kansas City Chiefs’ Triumph

Taylor Swift has caught the eye of a UFC fighter. The pop star was a hot topic during the Super Bowl Weekend. Swift is currently in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce. The pair had a perfect fairy tale ending this weekend when Kelce and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl and the couple embraced on the field. All social media posts revolved around Taylor Swift, but one UFC fighter had a different take on things, as he mentioned on Instagram.

Bryce Mitchell, a UFC featherweight fighter, uploaded a video on Instagram where he claimed that the Super Bowl was rigged and it was decided that the Kansas City Chiefs would win.

He then made a bold claim, calling Swift a ‘witch’ when former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez commented on his post:

“I kno brother shes that zeena the satanic leader who has just been livin off adrenachrome for 500 years. straight up. witch.”

Fans know Bryce Mitchell for making some absurd claims, but this one tops them all. Mitchell believes Swift is some kind of satanic leader who is immortal.

Fans in the comments section roasted the UFC fighter, claiming his last fight with Josh Emmett gave him CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy).

UFC veteran Paige VanZant believes the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship is fake

During Super Bowl Weekend, the only thing that was being covered more than the event itself was Taylor Swift being there. Her relationship with Travis Kelce has taken America by storm.

However, UFC veteran Paige VanZant revealed in an interview that she believes their relationship is fake and orchestrated:

“I have a theory about the Travis Kelce Taylor Swift situation…I think that the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘love story’, I believe it is 100% fake. I truly believe it is publicity to a T.”

The UFC veteran gave her own example of when she hired a publicist while living in Los Angeles. Her publicist arranged a date for her with an NFL star and staged it for the paparazzi.

Even though VanZant never went on the date, the former UFC fighter believes it is a similar publicity stunt for both the NFL and Swift herself.