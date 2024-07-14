“24′ for Sure”: Conor McGregor Confirms Conversation With Dana White Regarding New Date for Chandler Fight

Conor McGregor finally has a fight date in mind for his Michael Chandler fight after speaking to Dana White!

Fans were worried the Irishman wouldn’t return to the octagon in 2024 after fracturing his pinky toe. The injury forced him to pull out of his scheduled return at UFC 303.

And since then, there has been no official statement regarding his return until now. ‘The Notorious’ believes he will return to the octagon before the end of this year.

It’s been over three years since fans got to see ‘Mystic Mac’ make his entrance to the Chieftains and Sinead O’Connor’s ‘The Foggy Dew’. McGregor broke his leg during his last encounter with Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier and had been out of action since.

But following a conversation with the UFC president, McGregor tweeted out that he will be fighting in 2024 and even has a date in mind,

“I talked to Dana today about our new date, all looking good! 24’ for sure”

I talked to Dana today about our new date, all looking good! 24’ for sure — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 14, 2024

Now, there are a number of big cards that are scheduled for the rest of the year. But seeing as it is his return, the UFC will look to make him the headliner when the time comes. The Sphere, perhaps?

Meanwhile, fans are brimming with excitement at the prospect of being able to see McGregor fight in the octagon again. But ahead of his potential return to the octagon, the Irishman called out Dustin Poirier.

‘Poirier and his wife are scammers’, rage c0mments McGregor

‘The Diamond’ recently appeared on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani and spoke about how Khabib Nurmagomedov wanted his UFC 302 kit.

Poirier revealed that he was going to sell it for charity but now that ‘The Eagle’ wants it he may have to de-list it from the auction. Of course, McGregor who’s had a history of not promising and then not paying the Poirier’s charity in Lousiana, doesn’t believe a word the former interim champion says.

So in his typical fashion, he first called them scammers and then went ahead to delete his comments.

“Scammers him and the wife. SCAMMERS….Buy the shorts that he quit in the most important fight of his life. #NeverBeen….BROKE SCAMMER ALERT.”

Conor McGregor comments on Dustin Poirier potentially selling his UFC 302 fighter kit to Khabib Nurmagomedov IG/@MMAFighting #TheMMAHour @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/GkLkXY3JSa — FightCrack (@FightCrack) July 10, 2024

There is no evidence to back up his claim of Poirier being a ‘scammer’ so it’s all just trash talk at this point. It could be attributed to McGregor’s late night proclivities that seemed to have ceased but apparently, they haven’t.

Post Edited By: Adarsh Ojha