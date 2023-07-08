UFC 290 Reddit Stream: How to Watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez?

UFC is back with another massive pay-per-view tonight UFC 290. This PPV will see former pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski back in action. He will defend his featherweight title against the interim champion Yair Rodriguez in the main event. Volkanovski is coming off a loss in his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev. However, ‘The Great’ has never been stopped at the featherweight. Thus, it will be interesting see what Rodriguez brings different in this fight.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Brandon Moreno will defend his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno is currently on a two-fight win streak and the highlight of this fight is that Pantoja had defeated the Mexican fighter in 2018. Now, in the rematch they fight for the belt. Therefore, this fight is not to be missed.

Advertisement

Apart from the main and co-main event, the main card has several action-packed fights. Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis, Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn, Dan Hooker vs. Jalin Turner are some of those fights.

Additionally, UFC veteran Robbie Lawler will compete against Niko Price in the preliminary card. Ahead of this excitement pay-per-view, let’s check out a few options to stream the event. And see if we can watch it on Reddit Stream or not.

Can you watch UFC 290 on Reddit Stream?

Given the interesting fight card, many fans will tune in to watch the pay-per-view. Some might have already bought their ppv for UFC 290. Others might be relying on Reddit Stream to watch the event. Unfortunately, it is not a viable option.

Reddit has rigorous anti-piracy measures in place. As a result, any streaming that is uploaded will be immediately stopped from the app. As a result, you will miss out on the action. However, there is no need to be concerned because there are several legal ways to watch the action-packed pay-per-view.

How to watch Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez?

UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez is available on a variety of platforms, including UFC.tv, ESPN+, and others. The process of purchasing is easy, involving only a few basic steps. Begin by making an account on your preferred platform, selecting the event, and completing the payment procedure.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1677716674013720576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The UFC 290 PPV costs $79.99 and includes access to the main event as well as all other fights on the program. Pricing, however, may vary depending on location, ordering method, and available discounts.

Fight fans in India can stream the pay-per-view on the Sony LIV app, which require simply a subscription. Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the fights on BT Sport, while those in Asia may watch on Fox Sports and Fox+.