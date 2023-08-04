3 Years After 80,000,000 Fight, Mike Tyson Announces Boxing Comeback as He Picks Sides in Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson was last active in the boxing world when he fought Roy Jones Jr. generating $80 million back in 2020. However, after almost three years of inactivity, Mike Tyson is once again ready to come back into boxing. Although his role would come as a surprise to many. Tyson recently voiced his opinion on who he backs in the upcoming ‘World’s Baddest Motherfuck*r’ fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury

Mike Tyson was one of the biggest superstars of the boxing industry. Out of his 50 wins, 44 were spectacular knockouts and many came in the earlier rounds. Due to this and his outside ring antics, he was given the title of ‘Baddest Motherfuck*r on the planet’.

Over a decade has gone by his retirement and the world of combat sports has seen many fighters come and go. However, none as good as Tyson once was. Although now two heavyweight athletes, Francis Ngannou from MMA and Tyson Fury from Boxing go head to head in order to cement their legacy as the world’s baddest motherfuck*er. What’s more, Tyson has revealed whom he is backing out of the two.

Mike Tyson announces his return to boxing supporting Francis Ngannou against Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou will need all the help he can get in his quest to do the unprecedented. Ngannou will try to get one over Tyson Fury who has not yet tasted defeat. Thus, the fact that Mike Tyson will join his camp in order to prepare him against the Brit will surely come as a blessing. Tyson revealed his decision in a press release earlier as reported by Bleacher Report.

Tyson said, “He isn’t a combat novice; he is a world champion. He knows how to compete when the bell rings, but the key will be combining his energy and combat skills into his punches and using his agility to move swiftly around the ring then delivering the knock-out blow. We’re here to win.”

Interstingly, Tyson Fury was named after Mike Tyson himself. Both Tyson Fury and his father have appeared on Mike Tyson’s podcast. However, it was the former UFC world heavyweight champion, whom Tyson sided with. Ngannou was thrilled to have a legend like Tyson in his camp.

Ngannou revealed his excitement for having Tyson’s support

Ngannou also spoke about having someone with the boxing prowess and experience of Mike Tyson in his corner. Tysno was coached by one of the greatest boxing coaches Cus D’Amato. It remains to be seen if Tyson will have the same type of influence over Ngannou’s boxing journey or not, but nevertheless, Ngannous can’t contain his happiness.

Ngannou said, “Bringing Mike Tyson into my training camp is one of the best decisions I can make to prepare for Tyson Fury in the ring at this year’s Riyadh Season. Mike Tyson is an idol of mine in the sport. His experience and boxing IQ will be important to honing my technique under his guidance to win this super-fight.”

The addition of Mike Tyson in Ngannou’s camp should bring a wave of positivity within the camp. As such they will need it in order to defeat Tyson Fury. Do you think Mike Tyson’s coaching will have a significant impact on Nagannou’s chances against Fury? Who do you think will win the fight?