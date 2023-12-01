Man Attacked by Mike Tyson Seeks ‘$450,000’ to Settle ‘Litigation’ a Year After Viral Plane Incident

Mike Tyson is one of the most intimidating fighters the world of combat sports has ever seen. In his two decade career as a boxer, Tyson built his reputation as one of the most violent knockout artists. During the peak of his career, Tyson was a troublemaker and often found himself on the wrong side of the law. Since retiring, Tyson has calmed down a lot and we see a very different Tyson in public these days. However, the heavyweight world champion within him still exists.

In an incident that took place last year, Mike Tyson assaulted a fan seated behind him on a flight. However, the video which is widely available on the internet shows a different picture. Prior to the attack, the fan who was presumably intoxicated, acted out of control, bothering Mike Tyson who was seated in his chair. Tyson then stood up, turned around and landed a few blows on the man now identified as Melvin Townsend. He has since filed a lawsuit against the former heavyweight boxing world champion.

A year on from the incident, Tyson is now being asked to pay $450,000 for damages. The statement issued by Townsend’s lawyer states,

“As a former undisputed heavyweight champion, the potential to cause severe injuries to another person goes without question.”

The amount will be used to cover the medical expenses incurred by Townsend. According to his lawyer since the incident, Townsend has been needing medication, therapy, and other regular treatment for head and neck pain as well as depression and PTSD. Tyson’s lawyer released a firm statement saying there will be no shakedown payments made.

Keeping the legal issues aside, let’s take a look at what Mike Tyson has been involved in over the last few years.

Mike Tyson’s recent endeavours

Since stepping away from the sport of boxing, Tyson endured a few tough years. He dealt with financial struggles, mental health issues and more. However, over the last few years, Tyson seems to have solved a lot of his issues and turned himself around massively.

Tyson now spends most of his time looking after the various businesses he is involved in. And more recently, Tyson played the role of coach for Francis Ngannou who took on Tyson Fury in a boxing match. This was the first time that Tyson was a coach officially for another fighter. Whether or not this will become a new role Tyson adopts going forward, only time will tell.