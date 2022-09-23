WWE Undisputed World Champion Roman Reigns Shares His Honest Thoughts on Boxing Legend Tyson Fury

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns recently talked about ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury and his potential career if he signs with WWE.

The Boxing Legend has often expressed his desire to step into the WWE ring after he is done with boxing. In fact, he has already wrestled against Braun Strowman at the 2019 Crown Jewel event.

Tyson Fury also played a key role in the main event of WWE’s recent clash at the castle pay-per-view. The Gypsy King KOed Austin Theory, who was about to cash in his MITB briefcase during the match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

Now, it seems that the Undefeated Boxing Legend has impressed WWE’s Tribal Chief as he recently acknowledged his capabilities. In his recent interview with Michelle Phelps, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was asked about how he sees Tyson Fury’s career in his company.

Roman Reigns believes Tyson Fury will fit in perfectly in WWE

The Head of the Table praised the boxing legend calling him a sportsman, a showman, and a great entertainer. Reigns noted that Tyson Fury has deep experience as to what it takes to be a WWE superstar. In fact, he is 100% sure Tyson Fury will have a good career if he signs with WWE.

Though Reigns feels it’s just a matter of time, he believes all depends on what Tyson Fury wants to do. Roman stated:

“I think he[Tyson Fury] is 100 percent built for what we do… He has a deep, you know, a great experience of what it takes to be that guy… So, I think it’s just only a matter of time and obviously, on what he wants to do.”

Well, this must be a reassurance for the boxing legend as the top superstar of WWE believes he will do well in the company. And as Roman said, it’s just a matter of time before Tyson Fury signs a contract with WWE. But as of now, the boxing legend is focused on the few fights he has left in boxing.

The Gypsy King acknowledged The Tribal Chief after his recent win against McIntyre

Roman Reigns has been on a dream run with his undefeated reign going over 1000 days now. The Head of the Table successfully defended his Championships against Drew McIntyre at the recent Clash at the Castle PPV. After the match, Fury, who was attending the historic event in the UK, came to the ring and shook hands with Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns has retained the Universal Title against Drew McIntyre thanks to a debuting Solo Sikoa… Roman then shakes hands with Tyson Fury. Welp.#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/aYtf7d8Zu7 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 3, 2022

Anyway, while Tyson Fury will be training hard for his next fight against Oleksandr Usyk, Roman Reigns will be defending his undisputed crown against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia. Both being on the top, a match between the two will be a dream come true for many fans. Let’s see, when the boxing legend will decide to step foot in the biggest wrestling enterprise in the world.

